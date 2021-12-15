With Três Demais Espiãs and anime, SBT buys a bunch of cartoons; know which · TV news

SBT said on Tuesday (14) that it bought a pack of new cartoons to reinforce children’s programming from January 2022, during school holidays. D stake for the acquisition of Three Too Many Spies (2001-2014) , one of Globo’s most remembered animations, shown between 2002 and 2013.

The adventures of Sam, Alex and Clover were out of open TV since Globo’s departure. During this period, the French Canadian production was featured on Cartoon Network and is available on Netflix. SBT bought all six seasons of the cartoon — the last one is unprecedented on Brazilian open TV.

Another highlight in the package purchased by SBT is the anime Bakugan, a Japanese slot animation that was shown on Globo in 2009. The purchased season was Bagukan: Battle Planet, produced in 2018 in two seasons and is unprecedented on Brazilian television.

With Três Espiãs Demais and Bagukan, Silvio Santos’ station brought new animations to open TV audiences. One of them is She-ha and the Princesses of Power, a new version of the classic 1980s cartoon. The production, which premiered on Netflix in 2018, was produced by DreamWorks Animation (the same as the feature Shrek).

The package also includes The Fast and The Furious: Asphalt Spies (2019), The Incredible Spies (2009), Jungle Bunch (2011), Superbook (2001), Iron Man (2008) and the new seasons of the hits Young Titans in Action ! and The Tom and Jerry Show.

The new acquisition is part of an effort by SBT to renew children’s programming. In the series business, TV signed an agreement with Nickelodeon and will have in 2022 the series iCarly (2007-2012), new episodes of Henry Danger and Brilliant Victoria (2010-2013).