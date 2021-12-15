Without a coach for two weeks, Flamengo collects résumés and penalty for a well-aimed shot in the market | Flamengo

Many offers, few contacts and no advanced negotiations in progress. This is the scenario of Flamengo that has been looking for 16 days to replace Renato Gaúcho to lead the team in 2022.

With the definition that they want a foreigner, preferably Portuguese and with a full technical committee, daily calls from businessmen offering names that come close to the profile are raining in, but so far there is no consensus indicating a red-black target.

Speculations involving employed professionals go against the decision not to invest in the payment of termination fines. Carlos Carvalhal, for example, pleases him, but he has a contract in force and consistent work at Braga. In a week of elections in the deliberative and administrative councils, Flamengo is divided between the political scene in Gávea and the planning that is carried out under the argument that there is time to shoot straight.

Since the departure of Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo has made three moves to replace him. None, however, with the depth necessary to treat it as a negotiation. First, Marcos Braz met with businessman Bruno Macedo on November 30, the day after the announcement of the resignation of the vice-champion coach of Brasileirão and Libertadores.

It was Bruno who intermediated the arrival of Jorge Jesus in 2019 and he is an agent with an open market, mainly in the Portuguese scenario. At dinner, the possibilities of Mister’s return and Carlos Carvalhal’s situation were discussed, both of which were assessed as complicated, in addition to the financial conditions and desire for work so that options could be presented from then onwards.

Shortly after, Flamengo made contacts to learn about the situations of both Mister and Marcelo Gallardo – the latter through intermediaries. The answer was that both had other professional projects, but they depended on variants: the presidential election at River Plate and the definition of the last 16 of the Champions League.

With reformulation in mind, Flamengo has half the cast in the final year of their contract.

Last Thursday, the two situations were resolved and confirmed the red-black expectation that these were unfeasible names. Gallardo renewed with River and Jesus classified Benfica for the round of 16 of the European Champions League. It was time for Flamengo to enter the “real market”.

With direct opponents at Libertadores, such as Palmeiras and Fluminense, already in moves to hire reinforcements, Flamengo is still waiting not only for a coach, but, before that, for a name so that it can deepen in the negotiations.

The fans’ anxiety contrasts with the management’s patience, which scheduled the cast’s re-introduction for January 10th.