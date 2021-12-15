Woman arrested for keeping baby’s remains in freezer for nearly 30 years

A resident of Tennessee, United States, Melissa Sims McCann, 62, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse for keeping the remains of her newborn baby, for 27 years, in a freezer.

According to the Daily Mail, Melissa was arrested after the Coffee County Grand Jury indicted on two counts of abuse of a dead body. In a press release, the case’s prosecutor, Craig Northcott, said the woman could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

According to Craig’s statement, the case began to unfold in November, when the Tullahoma Police Department received a call from Watts-N-Storage, a company that rents containers to store belongings. The brand reported that it had discovered unidentified remains within one of the units that had recently been auctioned off.

“After inspection of the remains, it was not clear that they were human bones. Upon sending the remains to the medical examiner’s office, they determined that the remains were a newborn baby,” Craig said.

Northcott also said the police investigation found that the freezer’s storage unit had been rented by Melissa since March 1994 “for the sole purpose of storing the remains of her newborn baby.”

According to Craig, Melissa gave birth to the child at home a few days before renting the warehouse. However, no additional information has been released in relation to this case.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

