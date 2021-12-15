Woman sentenced to kill her partner’s baby after abuse | World

Reproduction/social media Baby Star Hobson would have been abused for months

One woman was found guilty of murdering her partner’s 16-month-old daughter after months of abuse. The decision was made in a seven-day trial in England.

Savannah Brockhill caused “catastrophic” injuries to Star Hobson, whose mother Frankie Smith was also convicted of causing or allowing her death.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the child was physically abused for weeks before the fatal attack.

The child’s mother, 20, and her partner, 28, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

During the trial, jurors heard that the child from the town of Keighley, which is near Bradford, had suffered several injuries at different times, including a broken shin caused by “hard sprain”.

On the day of Star’s death, in September 2020, she was found, lifeless and pale, in the women’s apartment in Keighley, West Yorkshire, and pronounced dead in hospital. An autopsy revealed that the probable causes of death were assaults by punching, kicking or stepping.

As evidence, members of the baby’s family said they began noticing bruises and marks on Star’s body after the child’s mother entered into a violent relationship with “dominant and controlling” Savannah.

The duo documented the abuse in photos and videos, sometimes uploading clips of the “exhausted” child, with visual effects and comic background music, to social media.

Speaking out of court after the verdicts, Star’s great-grandfather David Fawcett said Smith was coerced, intimidated, abused and “brainwashed” by the older woman.

On a social network, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, shared a news about the case, which he called “shocking and touching”.

“We must protect children from these barbaric crimes and ensure that lessons are learned,” it said in the publication.





