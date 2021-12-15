World of Fight #166: Charles from the Bronx takes off and Amanda Nunes’s unlikely defeat | combat

the podcast fighting world This week analyzed the two main fights of UFC 269: the victory of Charles do Bronx via submission over Dustin Poirier and the knockout suffered by Amanda Nunes against Julianna Peña. Marcelo Russio, Raphael Marinho and Ana Hissa talked about the lightweight champion’s performance and evaluated what could have happened so that Leona had a performance much lower than her normal and was submitted by the American.
This edition also has a conversation with middleweight André Sergipano, who is undefeated in four UFC fights and couldn’t hide his frustration at not receiving the $50,000 bonus for “Performance da Noite” for his submission victory over Eryk Anders, who had never been finished in his career. Listen in the player above!
– I won’t hide it, I was upset. I think I could have won, but I was really upset when I submitted Jacaré and they gave the prize, which in that event was US$ 75,000, to another fighter who had a submission, in my view, much less impressive than mine. . Dana owes me $125,000 (laughs).
KNOCKOUT CANDIDATES OF THE WEEK
Ryosuke Honda – Knee against DEEP 105
Brendan Duneghy – High Kick in XFC Young Guns 4
Vince Colonel – LXF 7 Encounter Knee
Mehdi Dakaev – Flying left hook at Eagle FC 43
Best Moments of UFC 269
André Sergipano – Armbar over Eryk Anders at UFC 269
Charles do Bronx – Rear naked choke over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269
Julianna Peña – Rear naked choke about Amanda Nunes at UFC 269
