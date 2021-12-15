Writer narrates machismo in the office of Renato Kalil, a doctor investigated for obstetric violence: ‘Exposed his own wife and other patients’

RIO — After the reports of obstetric violence and sexism by the 59-year-old doctor Renato Kalil, exposed by digital influencer Shantal Verdelho, surfaced — and later also by British journalist Samantha Pearson, from the Wall Street Journal, who claims to have suffered episodes of moral harassment — who also manifested themselves was the writer Tati Bernardi. She regretted that other women have gone through this type of aggression in Kalil’s office, in São Paulo, but she celebrated the presentation on the obstetrician’s conduct and narrated a situation she had experienced with him, with contours very similar to what the other women recounted .

“Sad for them, but happy that it finally came to light. I went to a single appointment with this doctor and never came back. He ignored what I said and only spoke about himself. He exposed his own wife and other patients in stories he told “, said the author. “He didn’t want to examine me because his team did it for him, which was too fancy for prenatal care (thank goodness he never laid a hand on me).”

Bernardi also revealed that he was one of the doctors mentioned by her in a chronicle she had written for Folha de S. Paulo, where she is a columnist, in 2017. In the text, entitled “Dr. Machismo”, she narrated the succession of bad — and embarrassing — experiences with obstetricians. In the chronicle, she tells of two male doctors who shoot macho jokes about a woman’s intelligence, and also a female doctor, who advises that, when pregnant, she remains beautiful for her husband.

“I heard from friends that he (Kalil) I always gave the “husband’s dot” after childbirth so the vagina would get tighter, and I never stepped there again. At the time, I wrote a chronicle for Folha describing the experience, but without naming names, and he went crazy, speaking ill of me to people close to me,” concludes Tati Bernardi.

Investigated by the Board after the complaint becomes public

Physician Renato Kalil is already being investigated by the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo (Cremesp), which says that the process is confidential, and also by the São Luiz and Einstein hospitals, where he works. The case came to light after a video sent by Shantal Verdelho showing the sexist and aggressive behavior of the doctor during the birth of his daughter, Doménica. “Fez, dammit” is one of the phrases said by the gynecologist and obstetrician during the birth of the influencer, which lasted about 48 hours.

A leaked audio has other swear words attributed to Kalil, who also appears to criticize Shantal’s strength. The influencer responds, in the recording: “I’m doing it. I’m most interested in that.”

“He curses me through the entire labor. “Mother’s daughter, she doesn’t push properly. Little fag. What hate. Don’t fucking move.” After I reviewed everything, it was horrible – commented the influencer, who has more than 1.5 million followers.

Domênica, daughter of the influencer Shantal Verdelho, was born in September, in São Paulo Photo: Reproduction

In the same recording, Shantal says that Kalil would not have liked his refusal to perform an episiotomy, a surgical procedure on the perineum to facilitate the passage of the baby. And he adds that Kalil spoke of her vagina to others, in front of her husband.

— There’s a video of him tearing it with his hand, the baby didn’t even have her head there, she didn’t have the slightest need, it was just for me to be all broken up and he’d say “see how you needed it” — says the influencer. — He called my husband and said: ‘Look here, it’s all blown up. I’ll have to give her frog a lot of stitches.”

In a statement, Kalil said he has 36 years of experience and defended his work at the birth of Domenica. “Mrs. Shantal happened uneventfully and was praised by her on her social networks for thirty days after the birth”, states the statement, which says that the video is “edited, with content taken out of context”. “The full video shows that there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure. Attacks on its reputation will be the object of legal measures, with the analysis of the video in its entirety”, says the note on behalf of the obstetrician.

‘He told the intimacies of other patients and the woman herself’

British journalist Samantha Pearson, correspondent in Brazil for The Wall Street Journal, was a patient of Renato Kalil and said she suffered bullying, especially during the pregnancy of her second daughter, born 2019.

In 2015, Samantha looked for Kalil down the stretch because she wanted to avoid a cesarean and had good references from the doctor. The first bucket of cold water was at childbirth. Samantha chose not to be anesthetized and listened when Kalil told her husband that she had “made a stitch there, so he wouldn’t be worried, because everything was fine”.

“He talked about my vagina like I wasn’t there. I spent weeks crying alone at home, not knowing if he had given more stitches than necessary, afraid of having sex, of feeling pain. I went to other doctors to find out if this could be checked, but it couldn’t – remember.

Samantha was convinced in 2019 of the improper service. In consultation in the eighth month of pregnancy and in front of her team, Kalil commented: “Samantha, you’re going to have to lose weight because otherwise your husband will betray you.”

The 39-year-old journalist says that, while still in her office, she cried when she was alone to change her clothes. She had suffered from anorexia in her teens, and the comment convinced her not to follow Kalil with her second birth.

— Today I realize that I wasn’t the crazy gringa, I was right, none of that was normal. He said that in front of his team, I was almost naked, totally exposed. I realized that what he wanted all the time was to please my husband, as if I, the patient, were not there – he says.

Kalil, adds Samantha, stated that “women in Brazil are desperate because there are more and more deer”. In an audio message sent to the journalist a few months later, when he realized that Samantha was no longer going to his office, the doctor states that “I wanted to play a joke because he is all healed, handsome, taking care of him and his body, he was a praise for him”.

— In each consultation I experienced very bad things. He recounted the intimacies of other patients and the woman herself. Often, the patients he spoke of were in the waiting room – he says.

Wanted to comment on this case, Kalil did not respond to GLOBO.