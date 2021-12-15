Xbox Game Pass: Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch and more come to service

The recent addition of Infinite Halo to the weight catalog of the Game Pass it was by far the last update of the subscription service for the Xbox still this year. By the end of the month, subscribers can expect to see several games being added to the already extensive list.

And it seems that it won’t be necessary to remain in the dark regarding the news from the rest of December. After all, the brand’s official channel in the UK has published a video showing — ahead of time — which titles should reach the Xbox Game Pass still this week.

Below, you can check out the Xbox On video with upcoming additions to the game list. subscription service:

As seen in the video, according to the Xbox On team, subscribers will have access to the following nine titles already on the day of the day. December 16th:

the gunk

Mortal Kombat 11

firewatch

lake

broken age

Transformers: Battlegrounds



Ben 10 Power Trip

Race With Ryan

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Record of Lodoss War

In addition to these additions, which can be used on consoles, on PC and also via xCloud, players with active subscriptions to Game Pass have also recently been given access to Among Us and Serious Sam 4.