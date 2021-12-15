Xbox Series S available and discounted from Amazon

If you were looking for a next generation console on the market, now is the time. Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is again available and at a discount on Amazon for a limited time. This version of the new generation of Xbox consoles sacrifices the disc player and offers dynamic resolution at 1440p.

Depending on how you plan to play the S can make a lot of sense. Significantly smaller than its brother, Xbox Series X, and also than the Xbox One S, the big difference is on the front, where there’s the launch button and a USB 3.2 port, but no disk input.

The interface is practically identical to the Xbox One, but easier to navigate and full of features. Charging times are almost identical to the Series X, ie ultra-fast. In addition, the console also has the Quick Resume function, which allows you to continue a game where you left off.

Below, we feature the Xbox Series S at Amazon* discount. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations.

Xbox Series S console

Xbox Series S, the smallest and most stylish Xbox ever; with higher frame rates, faster loading times and richer, more dynamic worlds, the Xbox Series S delivers next-generation speed and performance in a compact, all-digital form factor. Switch between games with ease, quickly resume between multiple titles, and pick up right where you left off. The device offers state-of-the-art performance and speed in a compact, all-digital form factor capable of achieving 4K dynamic resolution and 120 FPS.

