XP launches ultimatum to Cruzeiro and threatens to sink Fox even further

THE cruise, one of the most successful and traditional clubs in the football Brazilian, lives decisive days.

Contrary to field decisions from the not-so-distant past, however, Cruzeiro’s near future is about to be defined behind the scenes.

The club’s Board of Directors will make a statement in the coming days on the proposed amendment to the bylaws that would transform it into a Anonymous Society of Football (SAF).

The directors are reluctant, however, to cede control of the club to an outside investor.

XP threatens to drop the process

As it depends on the XP Investments, Cruzeiro has until Friday to agree to cede control of the club to an investor.

Otherwise, the financial institution will withdraw from the coordination of the process.

The alert was issued today by Pedro Mesquita, a partner at XP and head of the investment bank, in a series of messages released on Twitter.

Good Morning!

I would like to clarify a point. In recent months we have had interactions with numerous investors. I can say that any serious and credible investor will only invest in Brazilian football if he has control of the SAF and preferably with high percentages. — Pedro Mesquita (@pedromesquitaxp) December 14, 2021

Next, it goes further:

If Cruzeiro does not approve the sale of its control next Friday, we at XP will leave the process in charge as it will be impossible to carry out a transaction that is interesting for the future of the club. — Pedro Mesquita (@pedromesquitaxp) December 14, 2021

What does the statute provide?

Cruzeiro’s statute already provides for the participation of external partners. However, the social area of ​​the club is required to maintain a participation of at least 51%.

In light of this, the Board of Directors was called to vote on a proposal to amend the bylaws that will authorize the sale of up to 90% of the club’s shares to an outside investor.

What is SAF

The acronym refers to the Anonymous Society of Football.

The law establishing the mechanism passed in Congress in July and was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro days before the hiring of XP by Cruzeiro to conduct the process of searching for an investor.

The legislation provides incentives for clubs to stop being non-profit entities.

One of them is to allow SAF to issue debentures as a way to finance itself. Clubs that adhere to the model will also be able to issue shares on the stock exchange and attract investment funds.

Therefore, in addition to the transfer of control, the club must split the football department from the social area.

In December, the minister of economy, Paulo Guedes, said that Arab investors had expressed interest in buying two soccer clubs in Brazil. The comment gave rise to speculation that Cruzeiro would be one of them.

behind the biggest rival

The life of the Cruzeiro fans is not going easy. While Cruzeiro is going through its football hell – 2022 will be the club’s third consecutive year in Serie B -, its biggest rival is at the top of its game.

Atlético-MG has just won the Brazilian Championship, ending a half-century fast.

Galo also opened up a four-goal advantage in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final against Athletico-PR.

Atletico Mineiro’s situation isn’t better because the club fell to Palmeiras in the Libertadores semifinal by the away goal criterion and won’t dispute the next FIFA Club World Cup.

The 4 Rs of Atlético-MG

A large part of Atlético-MG’s recent success on the field is due to its 4 Rs.

They are Rubens and Rafael Menin, from MRV, Renato Salvador, from the Hospital Mater Dei, and Ricardo Guimarães, owner of BMG Bank.

It is this fanatical quartet of businessmen who have been guaranteeing financial stability to an Atlético-MG which, like practically all other giants in Brazilian football, has a debt that cannot be called small.

All of them invest in the club as an individual, but their companies also enter the field.

MRV has always been one of the shirt’s sponsors. BMG is another stamp stamped among the sponsors of the athletic mantle.

In addition, the land for the future Galo stadium was donated by MRV, which owns its naming rights.

Mater Dei, on the other hand, maintains a medical partnership with Galo.