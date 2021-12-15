Xuxa recalls that he saw Luciano Szafir as a threat in the birth of Sasha Meneghel: “I wished him badly” – Vogue

+



Xuxa opened the heart to Angelica, on her friend’s new show, “Astral Journey”, she and the influencer Thaynara OG were the first guests and represent the sign of Aries. In some excerpts that were made available to Splash, the Queen of the Shorty, she made some revelations, saying that she always wanted to be a mother and became a bit selfish after the birth of her daughter, Sasha Meneghel.

In addition, she came to fight with Luciano Szafir, as she saw him as “a real threat”. “I was separated from Lu when Sasha was born. There, for me, he was a threat. I wished him bad. Something I never wished for anyone. I wanted to say: ‘God, find him a job in Japan, in China, far away.’ Look how crazy. Today I apologize for everything. Maybe it was the hormones,” he explained.

She also recalled the harassment she suffered during the television era in the 1980s, and that to this day she has traumas in relation to it. “In the 1980s, it was normal for us to live this and accept it. People would say and I would repeat: ‘Oh, men are like that.’ I’ve been abused my whole life and I still suffer today. It doesn’t come out of me,” he added.

“They offered money for me to go out to dinner, have sex or travel. Nothing against it, but it wasn’t my profession. I heard men saying: ‘Every woman has a price, what’s yours?’ .

The shorty queen also commented on the “fake news” that involved her name, as if you listened to her children’s cd backwards, it would have “satanic messages”. “I don’t sing well on the right side anymore. Imagine the opposite? Don’t listen, it’s not cool. I hate my voice, but what can I do? I’m not a singer, I’m a salesperson”, she jokes.

