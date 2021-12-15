Xuxa says he wished Szafir ill after Sasha was born

Xuxa is Angelica’s first guest on her new show, “Astral Journey”, on HBO Max, and, representing the sign of Aries, opens her heart to her friend the presenter, explaining how her birth chart influences her expansive, competitive and , as the self says, a little selfish.

The program will air on December 21st and splash anticipates some excerpts from the interview. Each episode will feature two guests representing a zodiac sign. Xuxa opens the attraction alongside the influencer Thaynara OG.

“I love astrology and I always say that I am 100% Aryan. If I had the possibility to say 150%, I would say”, says Xuxa.

Sasha poses backstage at a fashion show with Xuxa and Szafir, in São Paulo Image: Marcello Sá Baretto/Brazil News

szafir as threat

The eternal “queen of the little ones” remembers that she always wanted to be a mother and that she felt less selfish after Sasha was born. However, Xuxa remembers that she was fighting with the father of her daughter, Luciano Szafir, when she gave birth and that she saw him as a “real threat”.

I was separated from Lu [Luciano Szafir] when Sasha was born. There, for me, he was a threat. I wished him badly. Something I never wished for anyone.

The presenter continues: “I wanted to say: ‘God, find him a job in Japan, in China, far away’. Look how crazy. Today I apologize for everything. Maybe it was the hormones.”

‘I was abused, even more in the 1980s’

In a conversation with Angelica, Xuxa recalls situations of harassment she suffered on television, especially in the 1980s. The presenter explains that to this day she is affected by situations of abuse and that she often left places crying:

In the 80s it was normal for us to live this and accept it. People talked and I repeated: ‘Oh, man is like that’. I worked at a time when directors, and television itself, talked a lot about screaming. I have suffered this type of abuse my entire life and still suffer today. It doesn’t come out of me.

Xuxa explains that people confused “the woman who sells her body with the woman who sells her image”:

They offered money for me to go out to dinner, have sex, or travel. Nothing against it, but it wasn’t my profession. I heard men saying: ‘Every woman has a price, what’s yours?’ I got up and left crying.

Currently known for speaking her mind, Xuxa recalls that it wasn’t always like this: “They wouldn’t let me talk about some subjects, like politics. Before entering a place, they would say: ‘You can ask that, it would be good if you answered that. Never talk about it.’

Disc upside down

Xuxa also comments on some “fake news” that came out about her on social networks and issues that went viral with her name. Among them, about the “urban legend” that his children’s record, when heard backwards, had “satanic messages”.

The “queen of the little ones” delivers that she was curious to hear the album upside down after what they said, and has fun: “I don’t sing well on the right side anymore. Can you imagine the opposite? Don’t listen, it’s not cool”.

Still about her children’s albums, Xuxa admits in the interview: “I hate my voice, but what can I do? I’m not a singer, I’m a salesperson”.

Angelica leads the ‘Astral Journey’ alongside the influencer Vitor diCastro and the astrologer Paula Pires Image: Laura Campanella / Disclosure

‘Astral Journey’:

Under the command of Angélica, alongside the influencer Vitor diCastro and the astrologer Paula Pires, the “Astral Journey” will have 12 episodes.

While chatting with presenters, guests are directed to three astral cabins, which represent the past, present and future.

In addition to Xuxa and Thaynara OG, who open the program, there are singer Preta Gil and actor Ricardo Tozzi, representatives of the lion sign, and Luiz Fernando Guimarães and Eliana, Sagittarius, among others.