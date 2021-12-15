Young girl is murdered by her husband after graduation party

An 18-year-old girl, identified as Yenifer Meri, was murdered this Sunday, December 12, by her husband, Juan Carlos Ramirez Vallejos, 19, in Yrybukua, in the city of San Pedro, Paraguay. According to the website Midiamax, the victim had just left her graduation party.
According to information from the Paraguayan police, the day before graduation, the boy, who works on a farm, had told relatives that he wanted to commit suicide. Shortly after leaving the ceremony, the couple allegedly argued and the girl was beaten and strangled by Juan Carlos, who is on the run.
Leave your comment
Read too
Sixth edition of the “Divide a Joke” campaign collects more than 21 thousand toys
GOLD
Man has a stolen wallet from inside a vehicle
OFFICER
MPE/MS Attorney Appointed to the National Council of Public Prosecution
GOLD
Average price of regular gasoline has a slight drop and reaches R$ 6.52
REGION
Dog abandoned in home without food is rescued
FULL
Imasul warns of the risk of overflowing the Coxim River in the next 24 hours
ECONOMY
Petrobras reduces the price of gasoline A for distributors
GOLD
Procon stops activities and prepares to change headquarters
REGION
Man arrested after stealing same residence for the second time
POLITICS
Commission debates changes to vehicle registration rules
most read
GOLD
Three are arrested selling ecstasy and ‘loló’ pills at a ‘rave’ party
GOLD
Launch of Dourados Brilha 2021 attracts more than 5,000 people
BR-163
Start of the viaduct work congests Trevo da Bandeira in Dourados
MATO GROSSO DO SUL