Young girl is murdered by her husband after graduation party

An 18-year-old girl, identified as Yenifer Meri, was murdered this Sunday, December 12, by her husband, Juan Carlos Ramirez Vallejos, 19, in Yrybukua, in the city of San Pedro, Paraguay. According to the website Midiamax, the victim had just left her graduation party.

According to information from the Paraguayan police, the day before graduation, the boy, who works on a farm, had told relatives that he wanted to commit suicide. Shortly after leaving the ceremony, the couple allegedly argued and the girl was beaten and strangled by Juan Carlos, who is on the run.

