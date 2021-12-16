10 speakers to enjoy the New Year or give at Christmas | Which one to buy?

Loudspeakers can be good options for gifts for Christmas 2021 or to liven up the holiday season. Companies like JBL, Multilaser and Philips offer equipment with features like compact design, LED lights to complement the environment and resistance to water and dust. The following list gathers from simpler models like the i2GO Essential Sound Go found for BRL 119, even more expensive equipment such as the JBL Flip 5, sold for BRL 625.

Users can also purchase devices from the Echo line, Amazon’s smart speaker with Alexa virtual assistant support. The 3rd generation Echo Dot is the entry-level option marketed for R$199 during the Christmas campaign. The 2nd generation Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch screen and can be purchased for BRL 499 also with discount. Other gift offers are found on Amazon’s New Year’s Eve page. Check out five speakers to give away for Christmas or Secret Friend.

1 of 11 Christmas Gift: list includes sound boxes such as Echo Dot, Echo Show 5 and JBL Go 3 — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo Christmas Gift: list includes speakers such as Echo Dot, Echo Show 5 and JBL Go 3 — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The Essential Sound Go, from i2GO, has 45mm speakers with 10 Watt RMS power, promising to reproduce clear sounds and powerful bass. The device offers four different connection ways, which include Bluetooth, microSD card, USB memory stick and 3.5mm auxiliary cable. The model can be seen for around R$ 119.

The box is still water resistant and has IPX4 certification, and can be used to liven up parties at the beach or pool, for example. The battery lasts for up to eight hours at medium volume and up to three hours at full volume. The model’s differential is that it features TWS technology, which allows you to connect more than one box to synchronize the music and better fill the environment with the sound emitted.

2 of 11 i2GO Essential Sound Go has 10 W of RMS power — Photo: Disclosure/i2GO i2GO Essential Sound Go has 10W of RMS power — Photo: Disclosure/i2GO

The Echo Dot 3rd generation is an intelligent speaker with Alexa support, a virtual assistant that can be controlled remotely through voice commands. The model allows you to request songs, request information about the weather or check the main news of the day, for example. The device is found for figures starting at R$199 during Amazon’s year-end campaign.

Furthermore, the model can even be used to control compatible smart devices. For example, you can ask Alexa to turn the lights on or off in a room, or ask her to turn on the TV or turn off the air conditioning. The smart speaker has a 1.6-inch speaker and has a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, as well as a 3.5 mm audio output.

3 of 11 Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation has access to Alexa — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation has access to Alexa — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo

The Mondial MCO-11 is a portable speaker with an urban design. The model has a handle for easy transport and has 50 Watts of RMS power, which promise to reproduce clean and quality sounds. The box also has colored lights on the speaker and sells for around R$ 204.

The battery lasts up to four hours and the device has Bluetooth connectivity, auxiliary cable input, USB and memory card. In addition, the model has an integrated radio and microphone input, being a speaker option to take to karaoke parties.

4 of 11 The Mondial MCO-11 has 50 W of power and has LED lights on the speaker — Photo: Divulgação/Mondial The Mondial MCO-11 has 50 W of power and has LED lights on the speaker — Photo: Divulgação/Mondial

Clip 3, by JBL, is a portable and compact box that promises high sound quality. The model is made of durable material and offers water resistance, having IPX7 certification. The device has a carabiner attached to the base, allowing it to be fastened to clothing or a backpack, for example.

The equipment has 3 Watts of RMS power and the battery offers up to 10 hours of playback. Device connectivity can be done via Bluetooth and auxiliary cable. The model is available for values ​​from R$215.

5 of 11 JBL Clip 3, compact Bluetooth speaker, has round design and water resistance — Photo: Press Release/JBL JBL Clip 3, compact Bluetooth speaker, has a round design and water resistance — Photo: Press Release/JBL

The Multilaser Mini Tower Neon is an option with a little larger dimensions. The model is approximately 30 cm tall, has 4-inch speakers and has 200 Watts of RMS power, which promise to reproduce powerful and quality sounds. The device even features LED lights to decorate the speakers, which can take on different colors to complement the party atmosphere. The box is seen for prices starting from R$ 215.

Device connectivity can be done via Bluetooth, auxiliary cable, USB output and microSD card. The battery lasts for up to six hours and the device also comes with the TWS system, which allows you to connect more than one box to make the sound even more powerful.

6 of 11 The Mini Tower features TWS technology, which allows it to be connected to another box and make the ambient sound more powerful — Photo: Divulgação/Multilaser The Mini Tower features TWS technology, which allows it to be connected to another box and make the ambient sound more powerful — Photo: Divulgação/Multilaser

JBL Go 3 is a model with a compact design that promises high audio quality and also brings bass enhancement. The model is water and dust resistant and is IP67 certified. The box is sold for amounts starting at R$ 219.

The device has an output power of 4 Watts RMS, is available in black, red, green, gray and blue, and also comes with a handle for easy transport. According to the manufacturer, the battery life of the equipment is up to five hours.

7 of 11 JBL Go 3 can be used outdoors and with few people — Photo: Publicity/JBL JBL Go 3 can be used outdoors and with few people — Photo: Disclosure/JBL

The TRC 5540 is an amplified speaker with more powerful specifications and larger dimensions, but the model should also be transported easily, as it has a handle and wheels. The device has two 8-inch speakers that bring LED light decorations around and promise to complement the look of the party. It is sold for prices starting at R$489.

With 400 Watts of RMS power, the option promises to reproduce powerful and intense sounds. The model’s connectivity can be done via Bluetooth, microSD card reader, USB and auxiliary output. The device also comes with a microphone for use at karaoke parties and is also compatible with TWS technology.

8 of 11 TRC’s 5540 amplified box delivers up to 400 Watts of RMS power — Photo: Divulgação/TRC The amplified box 5540, from TRC, delivers up to 400 Watts of RMS power — Photo: Divulgação/TRC

8. New Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) – from R$ 499

Echo Show 5 is a smart speaker with Alexa that has an integrated 5.5 inch screen. The smart device allows you to listen to music, make video calls, and control other compatible smart devices. On Amazon’s website, the model can be seen for values ​​from R$ 499 already with a discount.

In addition, the device can also be used to monitor the home environments from a distance when residents are traveling, for example, as it has a camera built into its screen. The model features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a 1.65-inch speaker.

9 of 11 New Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) has 1.65-inch speaker and 5.5-inch screen — Photo: Press Release/Amazon New Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) has 1.65-inch speaker and 5.5-inch screen — Photo: Press Release/Amazon

The Philips TAS7505/00 features a compact design with graphite-toned details on top. The device has squarer edges and physical buttons for media control located on the side of the box, which is sold for prices starting at R$599.

With 30 Watts of power and battery with autonomy of up to 20 hours, the equipment promises to be a good option to shake smaller parties and small events with friends. The model has Bluetooth connectivity and has water resistance, making it an alternative to take to the beach or pool.

10 of 11 Philips TAS7505/00 has a battery that lasts up to 20 hours — Photo: Divulgação/Philips Philips TAS7505/00 has a battery that lasts up to 20 hours — Photo: Disclosure/Philips

The JBL Flip 5 is a more robust box, despite its compact size. The model has 20 Watts of RMS power and a battery that promises to last up to 12 hours. The Flip 5 can also be submerged to depths of up to 90 cm, making it ideal for pool parties. Interested consumers need to pay R$ 625 to purchase the product.

The model features PartyBoost technology, which allows you to pair more than one JBL box to make the sound even more powerful. The model is available in eleven different colors and is made of resistant material, which does not damage the device even when performing outdoor activities.

11 of 11 JBL Flip 5 is water resistant — Photo: Publicity/JBL JBL Flip 5 is water resistant — Photo: Disclosure/JBL

