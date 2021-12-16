3 spoilers of the new movie to kill curiosity

ATTENTION: this article has spoilers! If you wish, check out three events from the new hero film, which opens this Thursday (16)

ATTENTION: THIS MATTER HAS SPOILERS! The new film from the Cinematographic Universe Marvel, “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, premieres this Thursday (16) and has already reached 100% approval in the Rotten Tomatoes, currently with 94%. The reviews that have already come out about the feature have not skimped on praise.

with so many reviews, of course many spoilers already started running on the news portals. THE Tracklist he separated three of them for the most anxious ones, who can’t stand the curiosity and want to know a little more about what they’re going to see in movie theaters!

Check out 3 spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Back Home”

1) A regretful loss

One of the most beloved characters that accompanies the new Spider-Man trilogy is the aunt may. After some rumors, released first hand by the Giant Freakin Robot, fans already suspected that her fate would not be happy at all.

Unfortunately, the rumor was confirmed. One of the spoilers of this “Spider-Man” is that the relative (played by the actress Marisa Tomei) ends up dying during a hero’s fight against the villains who reappeared, especially the Green elf (Willem Dafoe).

2) Character development

After the death of his aunt Peter Parker (Tom Holland) faces a dangerous internal conflict that he must deal with in order to continue his struggle. Torn between “helping” his opponents (breaking the clear notion of the villain-hero we are used to), the young man feels the urge to revenge himself.

This, according to the magazine Variety, was a huge leap in your character’s development as Spider-Man. “Although Holland looks a lot like a ‘Scout’ eager for us to believe he would revolt, this conflict serves as a promising key to the film’s obvious mid-range twist – which the trailers hid […]”, wrote the publication.

3) Pure nostalgia

Ever since the announcement of “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, the question that I absolutely did not want to be silent was whether there would be a meeting of the three heroes from the other films – the protagonist has also been played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Over the past few months, we’ve come across several rumors, “leaked” photos, theories on the internet, even speeches by the actors themselves to deny the surprise.

However, still according to the Variety, we can hope so, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear in the feature! According to the portal IGN Brazil, both give their faces after Ned opens a portal (Jacob Batalon), consequently recording the first meeting of the three generations. The trio join forces and stay together for several minutes, fighting Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green elf (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sand Man (Thomas Haden Church) and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

