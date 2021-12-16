3 stocks with good returns that suffered more than they should

Three actions in the sector of electricity suffered more than they should and are in a good moment of purchase, evaluated the Credit Suisse.

Swiss bank indicated rating from outperform (expected performance above the market average) to CPFL Energia (CPFE3), neoenergy (NEOE3) and EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3), as he believes that “investors exaggeratedly punished the shares” – especially CPFL. The indicated target prices are, respectively, BRL 41.30 (from BRL 40.30), BRL 24.40 (from BRL 24.10) and BRL 24.80 (from BRL 24.60 ).

In fact, Credit Suisse thinks the industry as a whole has been penalized. In the opinion of analysts, a large part of the penalty came from doubts involving the allocation of capital and greater holding company discount.

“Investors often demand very high discounts from integrated companies controlled by foreign groups due to fear of capital allocation”, commented the institution.

In addition to the defensive character and attractive returns (valuation 13.1% of IRR [taxa interna de retorno]), Credit Suisse sees several short-term opportunities for electricity companies, both in the transmission and generation segments.

The bank highlighted the good performance of costs and loss ratio, especially by Neoenergia, and recalled that no company in the sector is very exposed to hydrology or potential price drops in the medium/long term.

