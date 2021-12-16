3 ways for you to do this at home fast

There’s no worse for a person’s self-esteem than having bad breath. For this reason, Casa & Agro, from the Tecno Noticias website, teaches you, this Thursday, December 16, some home remedies for get rid of bad breath, they can be associated with oral health treatments indicated by dentists.

Bad breath is often associated with poor oral hygiene. Also, there are some stomach ailments, sinusitis, sore throat that can cause the problem. Therefore, it is important to properly treat these diseases together with the use of home remedies for put an end to bad breath.

How to get rid of bad breath

Some simple measures can help to combat bad breath, among them, avoid going without food for more than 3 hours. That’s because when the stomach is empty, it starts to produce acids that can generate odor.

Also, you need to brush your teeth after every meal. This prevents the accumulation of bacteria, formation of tartar and cavities, thus preventing bad breath. Always remember to brush your tongue well too.

Home Remedies for Bad Breath

You can use some home remedies to prevent bad breath, for example: green tea, clove tea and parsley leaves, which have an antibacterial and refreshing action, helping to eliminate the bacteria that lead to the development of caries and gingivitis.

clove tea

Clove tea has an antibacterial and refreshing action, which helps to eliminate bacteria that cause bad breath, in addition to keeping your breath always fresh. To make the tea you will need:

10 units of cloves;

1 cup of water.

To prepare, just put the cloves and water to boil for 5 minutes. Then, just strain and wait for it to cool. Now use the tea to make a mouthwash after brushing your teeth, twice a day.

Green tea

Green tea contains epigallocatechin, a compound that prevents bacteria from producing sulfur compounds, which is one of the things that cause bad breath. To prepare tea use:

2 tablespoons of green tea leaf;

2 cups of water.

To do, bring the water to a boil. When it comes to a boil, add the green tea leaves and let it rest for 10 minutes. Then, just strain and consume the tea in small sips throughout the day.

parsley leaves

A very simple way to eliminate bad breath is with parsley leaves. This plant has a very fresh aroma, with a lot of antibacterial properties. To use, just chew the leaves after meals, for a few minutes.

With these tips you will put an end to bad breath. But, remember to always keep your dentist appointment up to date and take care of your oral health. This is essential to avoid more serious situations in your mouth.

