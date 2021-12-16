4 out of 10 workers prefer a hybrid work scheme, says survey | work and career

Research carried out by Vagas.com shows that avoid displacement, have flexibility at home and interact in person with colleagues are among the main reasons for the preference of employees for the hybrid model of work.

According to the survey, 4 out of 10 respondents chose the system that mixes face-to-face and remote activities as the most suitable for working.

QUIZ: What is your home office profile?

The study was carried out from October 29th to November 7th, by e-mail, with the participation of 11,601 candidates from the Vagas.com database.

Survey respondents chose the hybrid system as the most suitable model to work with, with 42% acceptance. Face-to-face work was the preference of 32%, while the completely remote method was the choice of 26%.

“This survey consolidates the hybrid model of working as the darling of employees. Since it began to be implemented during the pandemic, workers began to realize that it was possible to combine their professional activities with others of a personal nature. This flexibility was quickly noticed and aroused great motivation for many people, who never thought they could adjust schedules according to demand, says Ludmila Seki, marketing specialist at Vagas.com.

Companies adapt to adopt hybrid work system

According to her, these same people also saw that it was necessary to go to work, even if less often, to interact with colleagues. For Ludmila, “this new way of dealing with work is here to stay and is already a competitive differential for companies as a way of attracting and retaining talent.”

The survey also sought to find out how many days would be ideal to work at the company. the respondents indicated preferably three days (41%), followed by two days (33%), four days (14%), one day (5.6%) and others (6.4%).

The survey brings the main reasons that lead to the preference for hybrid work model:

maintenance of in-person relationships with other people in the company (31%)

flexibility to adapt work to other domestic activities (16.8%)

avoid commuting to work (14%)

gain time for other personal activities (8.8%)

have greater focus and concentration (7%)

being able to take care of children or other family members in a few days (5.5%)

Of those who opted for the face-to-face model, the reasons that stood out the most for choosing this option were:

have greater focus and concentration (37%)

having a face-to-face relationship with other people in the company (32.6%)

having a suitable working environment – furniture and infrastructure (16.4%)

leaving the home (4.3%)

For those who opted for the fully remote work, the reasons for the preference for this model are: