488 journalists are imprisoned worldwide in 2021, report says; 46 were killed | World

A total of 488 journalists are detained around the world, an increase of 20% compared to 2020, according to the annual report of “Reporters Without Borders (RSF)”, published this Thursday (16).

Mexico and Afghanistan are at the top of the list of countries where it is more dangerous to practice the profession, according to the report.

“Never since the creation of the annual report of the RSF, in 1995, the number of imprisoned journalists has been so high”, says the communiqué of the organization, based in Paris.

Of the 488 journalists detained around the world, 60 are women, claims RSF, another record.

The number of journalists killed dropped in 2021 to 46 cases (as of December 1st), but thanks in large part to the partial end of armed conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Thirty journalists were murdered, seven of them in Mexico, the most dangerous country for the third consecutive year, which recorded reporters murdered in the last five years.

“Fedged by an almost total impunity, and in the absence of courageous reforms by successive governments (…), the spiral of violence seems to have no end,” the report denounces.

In Afghanistan, six journalists were killed during the year in attacks and bombings. The Asian country, torn apart by decades of violence, has registered the same number of deaths as Mexico in the last five years, 47.

In addition to the 488 journalists officially arrested, others 65 were kidnapped.

The 20% increase in imprisoned journalists is due, in particular, to the crackdown on freedom to report in three countries: Burma, where a military junta took power in February; Belarus (or Belarus), which experienced a controversial presidential re-election in August; and China, whose communist regime took complete control of Hong Kong.

A court in the former British colony on Wednesday ordered the liquidation of the company that owns the newspaper Apple Daly, a pro-democracy newspaper. The Apple Daily closed this year after its assets were frozen under a national security law China imposed on Hong Kong to stifle dissent.

Compared to 2020, the number of informants incarcerated has increased by a third. The case of Zhang Zhan, a Chinese journalist, in critical condition, stands out.

In Belarus, more women (17) than men (15) have been arrested this year, including Daria Chultsova and Katsiarina Andreyeva, sentenced to two years in a penal colony for having broadcast an unauthorized demonstration live on a television station.