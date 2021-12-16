5 options to strengthen immunity

Foods rich in vitamin D are able to offer protection against illnesses and infections, as the substance strengthens the immune system. This means that maintaining recommended levels of the nutrient is critical to well-being and health. Factors that can even intensify performance in physical activities. Therefore, nutritionist Adriana Stavro tells us more about its importance.











“Vitamin D is essential for the proper functioning of our body as a whole, because in addition to acting in the regulation of the immune system, which is our defense system, it is part of the entire process of treatment and prevention, including autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis”, he declared.

According to the Ministry of Health, to maintain adequate levels of the substance, it is recommended to bet on foods rich in vitamin D and also bet on sun exposure for fifteen to twenty minutes, at least three times a week, without sunscreen, until 10 am or after 4pm.

5 foods rich in Vitamin D

1) 1 tablespoon of cod liver oil — 227% of the recommended daily amount

2) 85 g of cooked salmon — 75% of the recommended daily amount.

3) 85 g of canned tuna with water — 26% of the recommended daily amount.

4) 85 g of cooked beef liver — 7% of the recommended daily amount.

5) 1 large egg (with yolk) — 7% of the recommended daily amount.

What are the appropriate levels?

Specific blood tests detect a lack of vitamin D. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), there is insufficiency when the concentration is less than 30 ng/ml (nanograms per milliliter of blood). Severe insufficiency occurs with values ​​below 10 ng/ml. Dosages equal to or greater than 30 ng/ml are within the normal range, whose maximum limit is 100 ng/ml. Therefore, it is essential to consume foods rich in vitamin D daily.

Learn more about vitamin D

Vitamin D is the general name given to a group of fat-soluble compounds that are essential for maintaining mineral balance in the body. Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol: of vegetable origin) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol: of animal origin) are the best known forms.

Called a vitamin, the substance is, however, a pro-hormone, that is, it gives rise to several important hormones for the body. Its synthesis is made from a fraction of cholesterol, transformed under the action of ultraviolet B rays from the sun.