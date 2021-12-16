5 reasons you can start sleeping without clothes on

It is classic information that we all know even from our daily practice that sleeping is good for our body and our well-being. However, what few people know is that even the way you sleep influences our health even more positively. People who own the habit of sleeping naked are more likely to get the most benefit from sleep.

There are scientific explanations for this, and we can see it when we get used to the respective habit. Let’s list at least five reasons why a person should sleep without clothes to feel better. There are several benefits, but just five are enough for us to understand how important it is to observe the good that a full night’s sleep does in the right way.

Sleeping naked makes you sleep faster

There’s nothing worse than lying down and seeing sleep slip away and take forever to come. Many people even give up and reach for a book or cell phone to see if sleep arrives. A study published by the National Sleep Foundation reports that the time between the awake (awakened) state to the accelerated sleep state, known as sleep latency, has a very important impact on sleep satisfaction.

Warmer body temperature causes a delay in reaching latency.

causes deeper sleep

With a low body temperature, it also allows you to sleep more soundly. A temperature considered ideal for an excellent sleep is around 18ºC and the body temperature changes at night.

Starting to sleep without clothes on will help you get better sleep. It’s easier to cover yourself with a blanket than having to remove layers of clothing overnight.

Helps stimulate calorie burning

Burning calories in your sleep should be the perfect all-night dream, but that’s not just dreamlike. Sleeping without clothes in an environment that has a lower temperature causes the activation of a kind of fat called chestnut.

This fat is responsible for raising your body temperature and causing you to burn calories.

lowers blood pressure

Studies show that when we sleep hugging another person, both without clothes, the body produces more of the hormone oxytocin due to the skin-to-skin contact.

Through the release of this hormone, blood pressure is controlled and promotes a protective effect on the heart. It also helps to fight anxiety.

Protects from fungi and bacteria

This is because your skin can breathe better. Thus, some parts of the body are not moistened any longer, which causes the excessive development of fungi and bacteria.

These fungi and bacteria are responsible for candidiasis symptoms in intimate regions.