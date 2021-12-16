‘5G could be the technology of the 4th industrial revolution’, says director of the GSMA, which brings together global telephony

RIO — A new technological revolution is about to begin, and Brazil will lead this movement in Latin America. This is the analysis of Lucas Gallitto, a veteran in the telecommunications industry, on the beginning of the rollout of 5G networks in the region.

Based in Buenos Aires, the Argentine engineer is dedicated to Latin American markets as director of the GSMA, an association that brings together the largest global companies in the sector. In an interview with GLOBO, he says that, with the 5G auction held in Brazil in November, the country finally opened the doors to the future of extremely high-speed connections and applications that will accelerate the digital transformation of the economy.

However, warns the specialist, public policies are needed to break down barriers to the advancement of networks and encourage the adoption of technological solutions by companies, at the risk of the country not taking advantage of all the economic and social potential of the new generation of telephony.





What are the main features of 5G?

I would name three. The first is ultra-fast speed. This will allow the offer of residential broadband with characteristics similar to fiber optic connections. The second is the expansion of machine-to-machine connections. Fifth-generation antennas can connect more devices at the same time, so the Internet of Things will become massive. Finally, the new technology brings reliable connections with low latency, an essential factor for applications that demand instant response, such as autonomous cars and remote surgery.

For the end user, who has a smartphone, what will be the difference?

5G has more speed and lower latency. This will allow for new apps that haven’t even been invented yet. When 4G arrived, services from streaming like Netflix, for example, did not exist. It’s the dilemma of who comes first: the application or the network.

In general, the network needs to come up first. So, I think the consumer will have new applications, will be able to do the download of a movie in a second. But the biggest impact of 5G will be on companies and industries, which will be able to use this new technology to accelerate the digital transformation.

Do you imagine which applications may arise for the consumer?

If I knew, I wouldn’t tell you! I would be the next Elon Musk (founder of electric car maker Tesla). But I think we will have a lot of news with virtual reality and augmented reality. Lots of games too. And we have the metaverse, the Facebook bet.

As a virtual world experience, we had Second Life, which didn’t work out. Many point out that the connection technology of the time was not ready. Can 5G open the door to metaverse?

This metaverse idea appeared now because we already have two years of 5G network. I’m not an expert on this, and I don’t think anyone really knows what Metaverse is, not even Mark Zuckerberg (founder and CEO of Meta, owner of Facebook). But we know it will have virtual reality applications, real-time actions, and 5G works very well for applications with these demands. Whether it’s going to work, I don’t know, but 5G will certainly boost the metaverse.

And the Internet of Things? Will we live in a world of things connected with 5G?

We already have many devices connected. At home, in the car, at work, we spend a good part of the day connected to the internet. But with 5G, we will have even more things connected because the technology was designed to receive more connections than today’s networks.

In the world, the first 5G networks started operating in 2019. Are Brazil and Latin America late?

I wouldn’t say we’re late. Compared to the natural leaders — the US, China, Europe, Japan and South Korea — the time to deploy 5G is shorter than with previous technologies such as 4G and 3G. Latin America has always been a “follower”, and Brazil plays a pioneering role in the region. It happened with 3G, with 4G, and it’s happening now. So many countries were watching last month’s auction closely. Brazil is always a reference for the region.

In the “natural leaders”, who have already adopted 5G, how has the technology been used?

In addition to end-user speed, we have good application experiences in the industry. One example is the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, which uses sensors connected to a 5G network to automate cargo transport and manage ships. A Mercedes factory in Germany installed a private 5G network to connect production systems with machines, increasing the efficiency and precision of the production process.

Cities are also becoming smart, with sensors capable of increasing the efficiency of urban equipment. We have, for example, smart garbage collection points, able to inform you when they are at the limit of their capacity. In this way, it is possible to create daily routes for the collection trucks, reducing costs and pollution.

For Brazil and Latin America, which economic sectors should be most impacted by 5G?

Industry in general, services and agribusiness, which has a lot of strength in countries like Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Maybe we have drones connected to 5G networks, with low latency, making safe overflights over the properties, evaluating in real time the conditions of the plantation.

This will increase the competitiveness of countries in the region, which will have in 5G a tool to increase productivity. Our agribusiness will be more competitive, our industry will be more competitive, as long as there are public policies that favor digital transformation, which remove barriers to the adoption of new technologies.

Does the GSMA have projections for 5G in Latin America?

For 2025, the GSMA estimates that 20% of connections in Brazil will be in 5G. We’re talking about 50 million connections. For Latin America, the expected average is 12%. We predict that Brazil will be the leader in connections in the region in 2025.

In the 5G auction in Brazil, frequencies of 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz were offered. What is the difference in the use of these frequencies for 5G?

Lower frequencies offer greater range, higher frequencies offer greater speed. The 5G needs different ranges for different uses. Low bands like 700MHz work well for the Internet of Things, connecting bulk devices that don’t need speed. Medium ranges are for broadband and general applications. But some applications may require a lot of speed, which millimeter bands can provide.

With the 700 MHz band, which has the greatest range, can 5G reach the portion of the population that is digitally excluded in sparsely populated regions?

I think the deployment of 5G will be similar to what happened with previous generations. It will start with urban centers, but it will evolve to smaller cities. For this, public-private partnerships will be important and barriers will have to be broken down. Today, Brazil has the highest tax rates for the sector in Latin America. And there are municipal issues. Now the frequencies have been auctioned off, but many municipalities are not 5G compliant because of legislation for installing antennas. And the 5G will need more antennas.

Are we on the brink of a technological revolution?

I think so. We had leaps when we went from 2G to 3G, from 3G to 4G, but now we’re not just talking about an extra “G”. That’s why there’s so much talk about the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We had steam, electricity and computing. Now we have 5G, which could be the technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

But technology is not enough, we need public policies to encourage demand. We need investment in education so that people have more technological skills, know programming. The effort must be not just to boost coverage, install more networks, or let’s build networks that will not be used to their full potential.