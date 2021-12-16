5G technology reaches 22 districts of Uberlândia – Diário de Uberlândia



Company invested more than R$64 million for the service | Photo: Disclosure

Algar Telecom launched, this Thursday (15), the 5G service in 22 districts in Uberlândia, 13 in Uberaba and seven in Franca (SP). The company is the first operator in the country to launch the new signal on frequencies auctioned last month by Anatel.

In practice, the company’s customers who have cell phones compatible with the new technology will experience a navigation speed much higher than the current one, which is 4G. The frequency will also allow many more users to connect in the same cell without loss of quality, with a gain in power and capacity.

The neighborhoods of Uberlândia that will receive the new signal are: Acclimation, Paradiso, Granja Marileusa, Buritis, Alto Umuarama, Umuarama, Marta Helena, Brazil, Tibery, Santa Mônica, Centro, Martins, Tubalina, Gávea, Jardim das Acácias, Jardim Karaiba, Nova Uberlândia, Gardens Barcelona, ​​Gardens Genoa, Gávea Sul , Farms Ibiporá and Shopping Park.

AUCTION

In the 5G auction, which ended on November 5, Algar Telecom won seven regional lots: five on the 26 GHz frequency, one on the 3.5 GHz frequency, and one on the 2.3 GHz frequency.

The bids totaled over R$64 million and all the lots obtained are in Algar Telecom’s original operating area, where the company has operated since 1954, and which covers 87 municipalities in the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul The lots won will have an authorization period of 20 years.

SEE TOO: