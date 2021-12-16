7 “hidden” Google Chrome functions you didn’t know about

THE Google Chrome it has many functions unknown to most people. We are going to list some of the main features within the browser that make all the difference when using it, especially for those who work with the internet and need to be using the browser at all times.

Enabling these functions is paramount to promote better Google Chrome usage performance. They help in everyday life and are ways to ensure better use. We’re going to discover some important secrets that you certainly didn’t know about and will come into contact with you from now on.

1. Tab group organization

For those who need to open several browser tabs, it is sometimes difficult to find the desired page faster. A function tip, present in Google Chrome, is to name them and highlight them in the tab functions.

To do this, just right-click on the tab and then go to “Add tab to group”. On the side, there will be some balls in different colors for you to highlight a desired color for that tab, as well as a box to type the name that will define it.

2. Extension of experimental features

There are several options within the experimental features, such as promoting faster browsing, disabling offline loading, speeding up loading of images and many other features.

To use this feature, it is necessary to type in the browser the extension chrome://flags. Then carefully read the recommendations. To find the desired functions faster, just press Ctrl+F and, inside the search bar, type what you are looking for.

3. Different profiles in the same browser

Google Chrome allows you to have more than one profile in your browser. This even extends to the Chrome version on mobile phones. To add a new account, it is necessary to go to the user option where the photo is located and, when logging in, go to the “Add” option.

Afterwards, just enter your email, password and confirm your login. Multiple accounts can be added.

4. Reading list

In this tool, it is possible to save a reading page to be read at another time, but without it being saved in the favorites bar, which is often full. An advantage of this function is that, as Google Chrome is integrated with it, it can be opened on a device other than the one you are currently using.

For those who are using the web version, just click on the star icon option in the omnibox and then click on “Add to reading list”. Thus, the contents can be made available for offline reading.

5. Blocking pop-up notifications

To avoid receiving pop-us in Chrome, just go to the option “Privacy and Security”, “Site settings” and “Pop-ups and redirects”. Then check the option “Do not allow sites to send pop-ups or use redirects.”

From now on, these notifications will not appear in your browser.

6. Reopen closed flap by mistake

Have you ever closed any tabs accidentally? There is a way to fix the error. Using the command Ctrl + Shift + T, you can open the last closed tab in your browser.

7. Quick search without leaving the page

You are in the middle of reading the site and want to search for a term, for example. But know that it is not necessary to open a new tab? There is a quick shortcut, inside the page itself. Just select the word and right-click on it.

Then choose the option “Search on Google”. That way, it automatically searches and opens the new tab for you to just read.