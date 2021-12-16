7 players who stood out

Credit: Reproduction/Fans

This Wednesday (15), Atlético-MG beat Athletico Paranaense in the return game of the Copa do Brasil final, by 2-1. In addition to the bi-championship, the rooster also won the triple crown, after winning the Brasileirão and the Minas Gerais Championship, in the same year. “Title” that only the rival, Cruzeiro, won in 2003.

Eventually, with the end of the Copa do Brasil, the Brazilian football season is over. We’ve gathered seven highlights from the competition.

Defense was one of the strengths of the Brasileirão, and the Copa do Brasil was no different. With 0.6 conceded goals, Éverson again presented great security in the sector. In addition, he won the award for best goalkeeper in the competition.

Santos – Athletico Paranaense

Even with six goals conceded in the final, Santos showed a good level, especially in the return game. Against Flamengo, they managed to stop the best attack in the country.

Éderson – Fortaleza

One of the best midfielders in Brasileirão, Éderson, experienced a real turnaround in his career. Reaching the semifinals in the Copa do Brasil, he helped Fortaleza in their best campaign in history. Always participative in the transition from midfield to attack.

Leader of assists in the Copa do Brasil, Vitinho was one of the few outstanding athletes of Flamengo in the competition. Adding 2 goals and 4 assists.

Another one who ended up as the “waiter” of the tournament. Zaracho had six participations for goals, being the “wild card” of the rooster, mainly in the offensive triangulation plays.

Despite his fall in the quarter-finals, Rigoni ended up as runner-up in the Copa do Brasil and averaged 1 goal per game.

Top scorer, champion and best player in Brasileirão. Hulk’s season was so magnificent that he repeated the same achievements in the Copa do Brasil. Added to this, the forward scored in both finals, showing his decision-making power.

READ TOO

Ademir, Pikachu, Nathan Silva and more: 7 players who surprised at the 2021 Brasileirão

Mercado da Bola: 10 young people who are standing out in Serie B and fit into their team

Do they fit on your team? Copete, Régis and more: the greatest waiters in the B Series

Where are the top scorers of the last ten editions of Brasileirão

Mercado da Bola: Do they fit in Flamengo? 7 free trainers on the market

Mercado da Bola: seven highlights of the Libertadores 2021 that fit your team

Mercado da Bola: seven highlights of the Copa Sudamericana 2021 that fit your team

Mercado da Bola: With Marcelo Lomba, Palmeiras sets priorities in the market

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table