9 tips to avoid falling into Christmas shopping scams

The digitization of banks is a current phenomenon that directly impacts commercial relations. There are several possibilities for shopping on the internet or in physical stores by digital means. However, with so many possibilities, there is a large number of complaints and denunciations of scams.

In this way, it is always good to be attentive and attentive so that you do not end up causing losses. It’s worth guarding against scams when shopping for the end of the year.

Escape the scams at the end of the year

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) issued a warning to consumers. The entity reinforces so that attention is redoubled at this time. There are several types of scams to be applied over the internet in person. Most are false promotions, dubious and misleading messages and approaches.

“We must always be on the lookout, but in times like Christmas, when the volume of purchases is much greater, care has to be redoubled”, warned Febraban.

Tips not to fall for Christmas shopping scams

1 – Search before buying

The first thing to do is to find out if the virtual store, in this case, is in fact a real business. Enter the Reclame Aqui website and see what the company’s assessment is. Search for CNPJ and other information.

2 – Prefer well-known brands

Buying from well-known stores and websites offers more security and usually has a guarantee.

3 – Escape from the “miracles”

It is common to receive “miracle” offers with product offers. Expensive products at a bargain price. A brand new latest generation smartphone for only R$99.90. In short, understand: it doesn’t exist. Don’t fall for too fancy and tempting promises, they are probably scams.

4 – Don’t click on links

If you receive a strange SMS or a message on WhatsApp with irresistible offers, run away. Pay attention to the URL of the link sent. Do not give your details to anyone and never make deposits to pay for something.

5 – Check the data

When paying a bill or Pix, check all the details of the company or recipient. See if it matches reality. If you don’t agree, cancel.

6 – Pay at the store

Always make Pix within the virtual store environment. In physical stores too, pay with the product in hand.

7 – Beware of data

Do not give your card security code (CVV) to anyone. Avoid providing unnecessary or sensitive data.

8 – Be responsible

Pass the card yourself on the machines in the stores, do not leave the money or card with others.

9 – Check the value

Always confirm the purchase amount and see if it is correct. Finally, keep the receipts.