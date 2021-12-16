A family between two At(h)letics: Stival’s “forget” red-black formation and create Cuca FC | Brazil’s Cup

It comes from generations. Stival’s chose the black and red side to cheer in Curitiba. They are all Athletico-PR. As fate would have it, the decision for the Copa do Brasil would put the footballing passion face to face with the most famous descendant of the Italian surname from Santa Felicidade, a neighborhood in the capital of Paraná where the family settled: Cuca, coach of rival Atlético-MG.
Despite opposing two feelings, Stival’s have no doubts in pointing out who will lead the crowd this Wednesday, when At(h)léticos play the return game of the final of the Copa do Brasil.
Cuca Family: Kelly (sister), Maiara (daughter), Rejane (wife) and Dona Nilde Stival (mother) — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca
The solution is simple: in situations like this, Cuca Futebol Clube is created.
– It’s no secret that the whole family supports Athletico-PR, but this is our second option. The first was always my father’s work. Father is father, brother, son, husband, uncle. The whole family, this time, will leave Athletico aside.
“It’s Cuca Futebol Clube, our first team. Then we’ll go back to rooting for Athletico, as it was at the Sul-Americana that we were champions” – highlighted Maiara, the oldest daughter of Galo’s coach.
Romeu Stival, uncle and godfather of Cuca — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca
Romeu Stival watched Cuca grow up playing ball for Iguaçu, an amateur team from Santa Felicidade, whose mascot is also Galo. The uncle and godfather reinforces the family’s passion for the Hurricane. Although…
– We are from Athletico-PR, he is also, but as there is the family in the middle… Nobody goes against the family. We are Atleticans (from Paraná), but today everything changes, the colors change.
Cuca FC is marked on the skin. Maiara tattooed the image of her father kneeling on the Mineirão lawn on her back, celebrating the achievement of Libertadores.
Maiara tattooed the image of her father Cuca on her back — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca
And Cuca, how do you face this situation?
“Today I’m 100% professional. I was a supporter of Athletico-PR when I was a boy, something I never hid from anyone. Now I’m a professional and I’ll do my best for Galo to take this achievement there”
Galo beat Hurricane 4-0 at Mineirão, in the first match of the Copa do Brasil final. Now, on this Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, he may even lose by three goals difference that takes the cup to Belo Horizonte.
Santa Felicidade: the origin of coach Cuca in football
Despite the advantage, the family matriarch, Dona Nilde, shows where Cuca inherited all the caution and respect with which she faces the games:
“These are two big teams that are facing each other. Because we won there, we don’t have to think about it. You have to think about what it’s going to be like here. There are 11 on each side.”