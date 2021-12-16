‘A Fazenda 13’: Aline Mineiro says Leo Lins ‘asked for a break’ | gossip from the famous

Play/Twitter Leo Lins, Mc Gui and Aline

Aline Mineiro said that after the elimination of ‘A Fazenda’, Leo Lins, then a boyfriend, asked to take a break from the relationship. “I’ve already talked to my boyfriend, Leo Lins, and he told me he needs some time right now for him to think. I can’t even explain my marital status. The confusion is so big that I don’t even know,” she told Link PodCast.

When asked about her behavior at parties on the reality show, Aline said she acted as she is in real life and says she could have been more restrained. “I made a mistake with Léo Lins in the matter of intimacy with MC Gui. Inside A Fazenda there was a friend’s affection, but I know that outside it was very bad,” he said.

“We don’t realize when it’s exaggerating, it’s been three months! My approach to Gui has weighed a lot in the last few days, I’ve already recognized that. I have to admit that it was excessive affection and I ended up not even thinking about how this could be seen”, he commented .

The ex-pean explained how the situation was when she hugs MC Gui at a party. In the scene, the singer asks her to “look down” and she replied that she was feeling it. Aline said that the MC was excited, but said that when he noticed, he walked away from his colleague from ‘The Farm’.

“I came in thinking 120% of myself. My mistake was that I drank too much at parties. There was little cachaça, so I ate little that day and filled my face straight away. I think if I hadn’t been drinking so much, I might have avoided something,” he said.

“I’m cheerful and I like to act at parties like I am out here. I play with everyone, take their hands and ask everyone to dance. I got involved with Dayane, we kissed since the first party,” he said. Aline also said that even imagining the outcome of the relationship, she should discuss the relationship with the comedian on Saturday (18), when she is released from her commitments to Record.