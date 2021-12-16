‘A prankster’, says Cid Gomes about the PF’s operation in which he is quoted | Ceará

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“A prankster. With clear political goals to erode Ciro’s image, to erode our image, so that this can serve the national interest of the Bolsonaro brat,” said Cid. Earlier, Ciro Gomes had also made accusations against Bolsonaro. g1 contacted the Department of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic at around 10 am, but did not get a response until the last update of this article.

Cid and Ciro are mentioned in an investigation into alleged irregularities in the expansion works of Arena Castelão, the main stadium in Ceará, for the 2014 World Cup.

The senator criticized the objective of the operation and defended the process as the renovation of the stadium was elaborated. “The Castelão stadium has been ready since 2012. In December, I don’t know exactly the date, we are completing nine years of execution. It is very strange that now this issue will be the object of an investigation”, he commented.

“Basically, it ends up being, not to use a harsher word, inefficient. I’ve already changed my cell phone, I’m no longer governor, the cell phone is no longer the same. Therefore, it’s a political decision. The responsible judge is, at the very least, , controversial, extravagant, to put it in a nutshell,” says Cid.

“We will appeal all these issues. I have never been called to give any testimony. The address I live in has been the same since before I was governor. I see no reason other than the spectacle, the negative news, of receiving the police in the morning in my house”, he added.

‘Intent is to embarrass me’

Ciro Gomes: ‘There is no doubt that I am being the victim of great arbitrariness’

In an interview with GloboNews, Ciro Gomes (PDT), former governor of Ceará and pre-candidate for the presidency, also spoke about the Federal Police operation he was targeted.

“I’m being a victim of great arbitrariness. The intention is to embarrass me, shut my mouth and dampen my willingness to offer Brazil a proposal that begins by saying that Brazil can no longer compromise with corruption,” said Ciro.

Ciro said a “fraction of the Federal Police capitulated” to President Jair Bolsonaro and called this Wednesday’s action violence against him and his family.

During the interview, Ciro Gomes also mentioned the values ​​of the restructuring of Arena Castelão, saying that it was the lowest cost for renovations in stadiums in Brazil. In addition, he recalled that, at the time of the works on the stadium, he did not hold public positions in politics.

“First, Castelão was chosen as the lowest price. Second, this price was the lowest in Brazil and of all the stadiums built in Brazil. Third, no whistleblower, not even in the lightness of the winning plea, accused me of receiving any kind of advantage illicit. (…) And I want to say that the delegate listed me as a public person, and again, I was not a public person at all,” he said.

Ciro’s brother, Cid Gomes (PDT), former governor of Ceará and current senator, was also targeted by the operation. According to the PF, the frauds took place between 2010 and 2013, years in which Ceará was governed by Cid.

The Court broke the banking and tax secrecy of Ciro and Cid between 2009 and 2014. The telephone secrecy of the two was also broken.

Through a social network, Ciro classified the order as “abusive”, claimed to have no relationship with the case and said that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “has turned Brazil into a Police State that hides under a false cover of legality.”

g1 contacted the Department of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic at around 10 am, but did not get a response until the last update of this article.

PF operation investigates payment of bribes at the Arena Castelão project

Police say there are signs of payments of R$ 11 million in bribes directly in cash or disguised as electoral donations, with fraudulent invoices issued by phantom companies.

The alleged bribes, according to the PF, would have been paid so that Galvão Engenharia would win the tender for the works on the Arena Castelão and also, during the execution of the contract, so that it could receive the amounts owed by the government of Ceará.

The court decision says that, according to the PF, there were systematic payments of bribes, often disguised as electoral donations to the Ciro, Cid and Lúcio Ferreira Gomes, to make payments to Galvão viable. Also according to the PF, lawyers Fernando Antônio Oliveira and José Leite Jucá, who occupied the position of state attorney general and chairman of the bidding committee at the time, received bribes to guarantee Galvão’s victory in the dispute.

Galvão Engenharia S/A is also target of the operation. THE g1 searched the company, but still got no response.

See the full list of the operation’s targets:

Galvão Engenharia S/A

Cid Ferreira Gomes

Ciro Ferreira Gomes

Lúcio Ferreira Gomes

Hélio Parente de Vasconcelos

José Leite Jucá Filho

Fernando Antônio Costa de Oliveira

Gerardo Júnior Cavalcante Lopes

Distributor Noronha LTDA

Commercial Steel and Cement Souza Lopes LTDA

PL Commerce, Construction Material and Transport LTDA

Legend Associate Engineers

SM Earthwork

Ricardo Cordeiro de Toledo

José Gilberto de Azevedo Branco Valentim

Raimundo Maurílio Freitas