A woman spends R$11,000 and tattoos the face and phrases of serial killers; Look

A resident of Sydney, Australia, spent $2,800 Australian dollars (BRL 11,400) to tattoo serial killers’ faces and related phrases, including one that references cannibalism. The right leg of 28-year-old Britnee Chamberlain is emblazoned with eye-catching designs by sexual predator Ted Bundy and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

Bundy’s face, one of the world’s best-known serial killers, was tattooed alongside a quote from him: “I don’t feel guilty about anything. I feel sorry for people who feel guilty.” Dahmer’s face is accompanied by the phrase “If you can’t beat ’em, eat ’em”, Britnee’s favorite.

Both are figures widely explored in film productions, as the theme is surrounded by a great obsession. Ted Bundy killed and raped dozens of women in the 1970s, while Jefrrey Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, amidst practices such as rape, necrophilia and cannibalism.

Britinee decided to study forensic psychology because of her obsession with serial killers. Image: Reproduction

Britnee knows that burning images of serial killers into her skin is controversial, but says she has no admiration for the characters’ violence. The question for her is curiosity. In an interview with the Daily Star, he explained that he got the tattoos when he was in his early 20s, when “he was looking for a purpose in life”.

“If I were worried about what others think, I wouldn’t be being true to myself and I wouldn’t be living a life of authenticity. People will always have their opinions, but who is to say whether those opinions or choices are right or wrong? “, he said. “Having this in my body has a personal meaning, like for someone who has a pet, someone they love’s initials or even a silly joke.”

Britnee Chamberlain doesn’t mind the glares she gets when they notice her tattoos. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

CEO of a startup, Britnee is so obsessed with the subject that she started studying forensic psychology. His passion is to better understand how these criminals’ minds work.

“I don’t accept the crimes of serial killers, not at all. I’m just intrigued by what they do,” said she, who says much of what they’ve done is the effect of psychological problems and the environment in which they grew up.

Soon, drawings by Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer are expected to join Britnee’s body. Her plan is to get tattoos of the famous Jack the Ripper and Ed Gein, a headstone thief who exhumed bodies and fabricated trophies from bones and skin.