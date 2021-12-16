Abel Braga reveals that he has refused an invitation to return to Europe after receiving a proposal from Fluminense | Fluminense



Abel Braga reveals that he has refused an invitation from Europe to return to Fluminense – Photo: Daniel Perpetuo/Fluminense FC

Abel Braga reveals that he refused an invitation from Europe to return to Fluminense

Photo: Daniel Perpetuo/Fluminense FC

Published 12/15/2021 19:39

Rio – Coach Abel Braga revealed that he had interrupted conversations to return to Switzerland after receiving a proposal to take over from Fluminense. In an interview to the club’s official website, the coach highlighted that when it comes to the Tricolor, “there is nothing to wait for”.

“The feeling starts to emerge in a totally different way. Coming here gives me enormous satisfaction. Because, honestly, I was about to receive an invitation from the Swiss Championship at the end of the month, there were already conversations. But there’s nothing to wait. When Fluminense arrives, there’s nothing to wait for. It’s more of a challenge, it’s a service that will be performed with great care, with great respect and, above all, with a very strong feeling I have for the club,” said Abel Braga.

Abel Braga assumes Fluminense for the fourth time in the coach’s winning career. In all, there were 328 matches in command of the Tricolor, becoming the second commander who most directed the Laranjeiras club. The coach is only behind Zezé Moreira, with 474 games.