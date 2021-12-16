Abel Braga says he arrives “different” around Fluminense

Announced as Fluminense’s coach for next season, Abel Braga celebrated his return to the Rio de Janeiro club. It will be the coach’s fourth spell at Tricolor.

In an interview on Flu’s official website, Abel was motivated and said that he arrives “completely different” on his return to Laranjeiras.

“I can’t explain (what I felt when I returned to Fluminense)… I just know that, in the first conversation I had with Mário (Bittencourt, president) and Paulo (Angioni, soccer director), they told me that the way I behaved infected them. I hope it can infect many more people, especially this group of players that represent this club,” he said.

“I’m very aware of what this is here. And the athlete also has to be, this is very important. Fluminense is complete as a structure. I’m very excited, and how good it is to feel that way. It’s very good. And don’t think who are going to see the same Abel from 2018, from 2011 or 2012, because they won’t. I’m completely different. They’ll see something that can surprise,” he added.

Abel also highlighted the relationship with the fan. “I have a really cool relationship with the fans. They had the most beautiful minute of silence in football history, when I lost my son. And I’m going to give them something again. At least proud to be able to say ‘I’m tricolor ‘. That I guarantee.”

Abel is the second coach with more games in Flu’s history, with 328 games, only behind Zezé Moreira, who has 474. The coach was in charge of the Flu team in 2005, from 2011 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2018. The last farewell was during the administration of Pedro Abad and took place amidst a political crisis the club was going through, which also led to the departure of Paulo Autuori, then football director.

Abel Braga’s most recent work was at Lugano, Switzerland, where he stayed from June to September this year. Before, he was runner-up at Brasileirão 2020 with Internacional.