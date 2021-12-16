Abel Ferreira will start the new season in charge of Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira will even start 2022 at the helm of Palmeiras. On vacation in Portugal, the Portuguese coach reflected and decided to continue his victorious work in Brazilian football.
After considering staying put, given last season’s demands, Abel’s next step is to calmly discuss the terms of contract renewal until December 2024. The coach’s current contract runs until December of next year.
The signing of the new agreement with the coach is the priority of the newly elected president Leila Pereira, who, in addition to a salary increase, promised strong reinforcements to the coaching staff of Verdão.
Even distant, the Portuguese followed closely the recent movements in the alviverde ball market. Approved, for example, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and midfielder Eduard Atuesta.
Abel’s permanence, however, does not guarantee the removal of interested parties from abroad and, consequently, a possible departure during 2022 – he remains on the list of priority targets of Leeds and, in recent days, he received a second survey by Besiktas.
Since arriving at Palmeiras in October 2020, 42-year-old Abel Ferreira has already won three titles: twice the Copa Libertadores (2020 and 2021) and once the Copa do Brasil (2020).