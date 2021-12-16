Accused of domestic violence, Ávine Vinny is released from jail

vinny avine is already loose. The hit singer “dog heart” had been in jail since Monday night (13), Ceará, but was released this Tuesday afternoon (14). He was arrested after an outbreak of domestic violence against his ex-wife Laís Holanda. This does not mean, however, that it is free from process. Now he will respond in freedom.

He was released after his ex-wife recanted and dropped the criminal complaint against Ávine Vinny. The information is for his defense. Through its social networks, the vinny avine wrote a statement:

“I never thought we could get through this. But luckily everything was clarified and resolved in the best way”, he wrote.

Ávine Vinny thanks his ex-wife. “I have to thank Laís for taking into account our life history and for being sensitive to this procedural issue. In order not to harm anyone. Mainly for our daughter. To whom both of us have always dedicated a lot of love“, complete.

Read more:

the case

It was Laís Holanda who sought out the Women’s Defense Police (DDM), in Fortaleza, to denounce the singer. According to the Civil Police, she had received threatening messages while recording the occurrence.

With the police around and supported by the delegate on duty, Karina called again to vine and suffered a second death threat. It was then that the police went to the singer’s house and arrested him. His arrest has now been issued and he has spent the night in prison.

Sources close to the artist confirmed the discussion by telephone, but said the threats did not concern the physical integrity of the artist. Karina, and yes that vine threatened to take custody of the daughter they have together.