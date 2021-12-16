Actress Fernanda Marques, from “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, reveals that she was a victim of sexual abuse similar to her character: “I felt hate”

A sincere, courageous and much needed outburst! The actress Fernanda Marques revealed to the Extra newspaper this Wednesday (15), that she was already a victim of sexual abuse at the age of 19. Now, at 27 years old, she needed to relive this trauma when playing the character Cecília, in the soap opera “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, on TV Globo.

In the chapter that will be shown this Thursday (16), the young woman will be hospitalized with a tubal pregnancy and will need to be operated on in a hurry. The teenager had an exaggerated drink at a party after discovering that her mother Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão) had kissed Felipe (Gabriel Leone). After that, she ended up losing her virginity to an acquaintance at school, even though she said “no” to the boy who forced the sexual act.

Fernanda Marques pointed out that it is necessary to raise a debate about the case so that more young people can identify an abuse. “It was a rape. We have to raise this issue. Women often take a long time to become aware that they have suffered this type of violence. She blames herself because she was drunk. In the case of a young woman, an understanding of her own body is still lacking.“, he stressed.

She also reported that she has already gone through a situation similar to that of the character. “I already went through this in my teens, in early adulthood. I realized that I was abused. We live in a sexist society in which women are blamed for certain actions”, lamented.

The actress gave details: “I was attending drama school and went to a get-together at an older friend’s house. I was very young, I was 19 years old. I drank and the guy started to weigh the bar a lot. I said no, but it happened. I kept meeting this guy, I hated him. But I was not aware that I had been abused. Later, in analysis, I realized this.”

Finally, she left a word of advice for all women. “It was a trauma for sure. We have to pay attention to our bodies. This type of violence is absurd. You’re drunk, vulnerable, it’s rape. This cannot happen at all.“he warned.