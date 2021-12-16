Advancement of Hapvida-NotreDame merger and B3’s notice of infraction; earnings from TIM, Fleury and other companies and more highlights

The corporate news this Thursday (16) highlights the approval of the merger between Hapvida ([ativo=HAPV3) e NotreDame Intermédica ([ativo=GNDI3]) by the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

B3 (B3SA3) informed that it received a new tax assessment notice from the Federal Revenue Service in the amount of R$ 500 million.

Tim (TIMS3), Fleury (FLRY3), Banco Pan (BPAN4) and Lojas Quero-Quero (LJQQ3) approved the payment of dividends to shareholders.

Check out the highlights:

Hapvida ([ativo=HAPV3) e Notre Dame Intermédica ([ativo=GNDI3])

Hapvida (HAPV3) announced on Wednesday that the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) has approved, without restrictions, the company’s merger with NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3).

“The next stage includes the publication of the order and a period of 15 days for any possible manifestations of the Court of Cade”, said Hapvida in the relevant fact.

The superintendence’s analysis concluded that the combination of the two companies would not harm the competitiveness of the private health insurance market in Brazil.

B3 (B3SA3) informed that it received a tax assessment notice from the Federal Revenue Service in the amount of R$ 500 million. The fine – which includes interest – refers to Income Tax and capital gain that was determined by foreign shareholders of Cetip, which was purchased in 2017. B3 will try to challenge the tax assessment notice.

Tim (TIMS3) approved the payment of R$560 million in interest-on-equity bonds (JCP). The amount will be paid on January 25, 2022.

The company will include shareholders who acquired their shares until December 21st and from that date onwards, new entrepreneurs will not have access to the JCP.

Fleury (FLRY3)

Grupo Fleury (FLRY3) approved the payment of interest on shareholders’ equity, in the gross amount of R$30.046 million, corresponding to R$0.09479401498 per share. The benefit will be paid to members on December 30th.

Romi Industry (ROMI3)

Indústrias Romi (ROMI3) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP) to the partners, in the amount of R$ 10.7 million, which corresponds to R$ 0.1469 per common share.

Payment will be made on January 26, 2022.

Want Want Stores (LJQQ3)

Lojas Quero Quero (LJQQ3) will distribute JCP of R$ 22.9 million, which corresponds to R$ 0.1228014631 per share.

Shareholders will receive interest on equity on December 22nd.

BTG Pactual (BPAC11)

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP), in the amount of R$260 million, equivalent to R$0.019207170 per share and R$0.057621510 per unit.

Proceeds will be credited to shareholders who are registered in the company’s records on December 20, 2021. Payment of interest on equity will take place on January 6, 2022.

Pan Bank (BPAN4)

Banco Pan (BPAN4) approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$260.8 million, corresponding to R$0.21665400898, payable on January 6th.

Eneva (ENEV3) approved the creation of a buyback program for up to 6 million shares of its subsidiary Parnaíba II Geração de Energia.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) and Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Cade’s General Superintendence recommended the approval of the increase in the stake of Rede D’Or (RDOR3) in Qualicorp (QUAL3) without restrictions.

Pharmaceutical Blau (BLAU3)

Blau Pharmaceuticals (BLAU3) said that Hemarus Plasma, the company’s US business partner, obtains FDA authorization to use plasma in drug production.

GPS group (GGPS3)

The GPS Group (GGPS3) concluded the acquisition of Comau, through its subsidiary Top Service Serviços e Sistemas.

Dexco (DXCO3) approved the contracting of a revolving credit line with Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) in the amount of up to R$ 500 million, with a 12-month withdrawal period.

Camil (CAML3) entered into an investment agreement with Café Bom Dia and Agro Coffee, both undergoing court-supervised reorganization, which provides for the entry of Camil as the new controlling shareholder and the increase in the Companies’ share capital.

As a result of the transaction, Camil will reach a 97.71% stake in Café Bom Dia’s capital stock, through the payment of approximately R$ 62 million in capital increase of this company. And it will reach a participation of 90.33% of the share capital of Agro Coffee, through the payment of approximately R$1 million in capital increase of that company.

