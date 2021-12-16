After failing medical exams, Palmeiras ends negotiations and will not hire defender Valber Huerta

Valber Huerta will no longer be transferred from Universidad Católica to Palmeiras

According to the ESPN.com.br, The palm trees closed negotiations this Wednesday (15) and withdrew from hiring the defender Valber Huerta, 28 years old, of the Catholic University, from Chile.

Such as ESPN showed it firsthand last Tuesday night, the defender failed the medical examinations carried out by the club because of a knee problem. With that, the situation was reassessed.

After analyses, the Palestra Itália team decided to put an end to the negotiations, and the athlete will now return to Chile, as linked to Católica.

The deal had been closed for US$ 2 million (R$ 11.33 million), with the Chilean team keeping 20% ​​of a future sale of the athlete.

The defender’s contract at Palestra Itália would be for four seasons.

Valber Huerta during a game between Universidad Católica and Argentinos Juniors Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/Getty Images

Huerta stood out against Palmeiras himself in the round of 16 of the last Libertadores and caught the attention of coach Abel Ferreira.

Valber is an idol at the Universidad Católica, having won the Chilean Championship three times and three more Chilean Super Cups before saying goodbye.

Last season, the southpaw played 44 games and scored three goals for the Santiago team.

Now, the alviverde team will continue in the search for a new left-handed defender to reinforce the squad for the 2022 season.

An athlete in the position and who plays with his left leg is one of the main requests from coach Abel Ferreira for next year in Verdão.