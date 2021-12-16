After four years, the relationship between Maisa Silva and Nicholas Arashiro comes to an end | celebrities

Maisa and her boyfriend, Nicholasinstagram reproduction

Published 12/15/2021 21:14

Rio – Maisa Silva is single! The presenter revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that her relationship with Nicholas Arashiro came to an end after four years. She made it clear that the breakup was friendly and unhurt.

“Out of respect for everyone who always showed great affection for us, I come to say that Nick and I are no longer dating. He was my first great love and I was his, we lived 4 beautiful years together with lots of learning, laughs, fulfilled dreams and loyalty. But we decided a few days ago that the best thing would be for each one to go their own way. We ended up with no heartaches and fights, so speculation is unnecessary,” she said.

According to Maisa, the two remain friends. “Our friendship prevails and I ask that you take into account the fact that Nicholas is not a public person, wants to avoid overexposure and have his privacy respected. I will not be giving interviews on the subject either. We appreciate it and we count on everyone’s understanding and empathy.” , completed.

The presenter also shared the reaction of a netizen about the end of her relationship. “What do you mean Maisa won’t marry this boy?”, asked a fan. Maisa replied: “Guys, but tomorrow belongs to God. My mother and father have been married for 21 years. They dated in their teens, broke up and then met again, got married and formed a beautiful family! It’s okay.”

