After having sex with Felipe, Rebeca bumps into Cecília · TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will go through trouble in Um Lugar ao Sol. After having an affair with Felipe (Gabriel Leone) and reconciling with her daughter, Cecília (Fernanda Marques), the model will have sex with her lover in her house. The problem is that the young woman will show up unannounced and may discover that her mother is still having an affair with the boy in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the this wednesday’s chapter (15) , the two lovebirds will have a night of love. At a certain point, they will start talking about Cecilia and how she will react if she finds out they are together.

“Felipe… My husband has just left the house. Cecília is still injured, living with her aunt. We talked yesterday for the first time after… Anyway. I still need some time, which I can’t even tell you how much it is, to be able to talk to her about this matter”, will argue Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu).

They will fall asleep in the living room. In the morning, Rebeca will hear a noise in the kitchen. Upon investigation, she will come face to face with her daughter. The student decided to return home after making up with her mother. However, her unexpected presence will make the model almost freak out. Cecilia, on the other hand, will be intrigued by her mother’s reaction.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#85 – What happens to Nelio and Dolores after fleeing in In Times of the Emperor?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: