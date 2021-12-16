After leaving Grêmio, Douglas Costa is negotiating with São Paulo; see behind the scenes and what separates the deal

A 31-year-old forward, who should leave the team from Rio Grande do Sul after relegation in the Brazilian Championship, is in talks with the São Paulo club and could be a backup for Rogério Ceni in 2022

Douglas Costa has a chance to wear the São Paulo shirt in 2022. In dispute with the Guild, for reasons on and off the field in the campaign that culminated in the relegation in the Brazilian championship, the forward negotiates with the Morumbi club and can be a reinforcement for the next season.

The information was initially published by “UOL Esporte” and confirmed by ESPN.

The agreement between the parties, however, depends on two main factors. The first, fundamental, is the financial arrangement. Douglas Costa has salaries around BRL 1.5 million per month, level similar to what Daniel Alves had in São Paulo itself.

The veteran, it is worth remembering, made an agreement to terminate the relationship, as São Paulo was unable to pay for the contract until the end of 2022. In order not to repeat the problem, the Tricolor would have an undisclosed investor, to pay 100% of Douglas Costa’s salaries.

In addition, if the financial composition is viable for the Morumbi team, Douglas Costa should talk to Rogerio Ceni about the transfer. The coach publicly demanded the arrival of reinforcements to raise the quality of the São Paulo squad for next season.

The president Julio Casares promised Ceni, and also the technical coordinator Muricy, which is negotiating a partnership with an investor, to give more financial power to the club in an attempt to reshape the cast that made the worst campaign in tricolor history at the Brazilian Nationals in 2021.

Douglas Costa would arrive in São Paulo with that intention. To the 31 years, he has been at big clubs in Europe, like Bayern Munchen and youth, in addition to being successful in the Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine.

The return to Grêmio, however, did not happen the way the player expected. There were only three goals in 28 games, in addition to controversies with fans and directors in the last days of the season, for the wedding scheduled on the eve of the last round of the Brasileirão.