After the Atlético-MG title, Arana gives shirt to a small Athletico-PR fan; watch | football

The hot climate between the stands and the players from Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG only lasted until the final whistle of the big decision of the Copa do Brasil. After the end of the game, an attitude of Guilherme Arana proved this.

Galo’s left-back presented 10-year-old Luca Cicarelli with the shirt he wore throughout the match. The little boy, who is a supporter of Athletico-PR, was in the stands with his father, Alfeu.

Before the game between the two teams for the second round of the Brazilian Championship, a month ago, another Hurricane fan had asked for a gift from an opponent’s player. At the time, it was Everson, who gave the gloves to little João Pedro, a fan of the goalkeeper for some years.

1 of 1 Lucas Lucarelli, alongside his father, both Athletico-PR fans, wins Guilherme Arana’s shirt, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Cerix Ramon Lucas Lucarelli, beside his father, both Athletico-PR fans, wins Guilherme Arana’s shirt, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Cerix Ramon