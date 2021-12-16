After the title, Arana delivers Atltico’s shirt to the junior Athletic fan

Arana, from Atltico, gave the shirt of the final to a child supporter of Athletico-PR (Photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press)

After the 2-1 victory over Athletico-PR and the confirmation of the Brazil Cup double, this Wednesday (15), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, left-back Guilherme Arana, from Atltico, starred in a nice gesture. He handed a Rooster shirt to a young Hurricane fan, who smiled broadly at the gift. Watch the video below.

The information was provided by journalist Leonardo Parrela, from ge. Luca Cicarelli, aged 10, was the lucky young fan with Arana’s shirt.

The second clash between Athletico and Atltico in the final of the Copa do Brasil had ‘different climates’ in the pre and post-match terms. Before the decisive match, the Rooster was harassed at the Baixada arrival and had its buses vandalized by stones and other objects thrown by fans of the Furaco.

Atltico raises the cup and celebrates the Copa do Brasil bi

During the duel, CAP fans also threw objects and beer glasses at athletes and members of the athletic delegation. The match was also marked by many discussions on the field and tough entries.

However, after the final whistle, the mood was one of serenity. While Athletico fans supported the team and recognized the good season, which had the title of the Copa Sudamericana, Galo players celebrated with about two thousand athletics who attended Baixada.

Atltico disembarkation in Belo Horizonte after winning the Copa do Brasil title

Arana’s attitude recalls a recent episode that gained national repercussions. In November, young supporter Bruninho, from Santos, was harassed in Vila Belmiro after receiving the shirt of goalkeeper Jailson, formerly from Palmeiras and now at Cruzeiro, as a gift. On the occasion, the boy was comforted by several football personalities and received an invitation to visit the Brazilian National Team training, in addition to being presented with many shirts of players from other teams.