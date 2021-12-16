After the title, Arana delivers Atltico’s shirt to the junior Athletic fan

(Photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press)
Arana, from Atltico, gave the shirt of the final to a child supporter of Athletico-PR (Photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press)

After the 2-1 victory over Athletico-PR and the confirmation of the Brazil Cup double, this Wednesday (15), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, left-back Guilherme Arana, from Atltico, starred in a nice gesture. He handed a Rooster shirt to a young Hurricane fan, who smiled broadly at the gift. Watch the video below.

The information was provided by journalist Leonardo Parrela, from ge. Luca Cicarelli, aged 10, was the lucky young fan with Arana’s shirt.

The second clash between Athletico and Atltico in the final of the Copa do Brasil had ‘different climates’ in the pre and post-match terms. Before the decisive match, the Rooster was harassed at the Baixada arrival and had its buses vandalized by stones and other objects thrown by fans of the Furaco.

Atltico raises the cup and celebrates the Copa do Brasil bi