After Willian Bigode, Fluminense is interested in removing a player from Flamengo | Fluminense

Fluminense went to the market and is close to announcing its newest signing. The carioca giant wants to do well in Libertadores and names like Felipe Melo, already announced, and Willian Bigode, in advanced negotiation, are two players who arrive to make Fluminense even stronger.

For the year 2022, Fluminense also announced its new coach, Abel Braga, who will have his fourth appearance against the tricolor from Rio de Janeiro. He takes over for Marcão, who will once again be a Flu technical assistant. And it was from Abel that Fluminense’s interest in removing a player from Flamengo was born with a view to the next season of Brazilian football.

According to information from journalist Vene Casagrande, Fluminense is keeping an eye on the situation of defender Rodinei, third reserve in Flamengo’s squad. São Paulo recently showed interest in Fla’s right-back, but backed down due to the financial value. Now, the Flu is watching, but he knows it won’t be easy.

Flamengo, in turn, is open to conversations, but discards any possibility of a loan deal: the club will only negotiate Rodinei once and for all. Values, in turn, were not mentioned by the journalist.

Fluminense continues in the market

In addition to Rodinei, Flu is keeping an eye on the market in search of more names. The idea is to hire another midfielder to give the new coach, Abel Braga, more options.