Against whom will Atlético-MG, the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions, play the Super Cup in 2022?

Team alvinegro won the two main titles in dispute in Brazil and will have the chance to seek an unprecedented trophy next season

Recreated in 2020, the Brazil Super Cup pits the Brazilian champion against the winner of the Brazil’s Cup, in just one game worth the “opening title” of the season in the country.

But how Atlético-MG champion of both tournaments, who will be the opponent of team alvinegro in the final in 2022, scheduled for February 20th? The answer: the Flamengo.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to article 2 of chapter 1 of the CBF regulation, in case the same club wins the two competitions in dispute, it will be up to the vice-champion of the Brazilian championship compete in the Super Cup. In this case, Flamengo.

Therefore, the final in 2022 will put the current two-time champion of the tournament face to face, as Rubro-Negro won the cup in 2020 and 2021, against someone who will look for an unpublished title in his gallery.

The Brazilian Super Cup started in 1990, with the Guild being champion over the Vasco, and was played until the following year, when the Corinthians won the title by beating Flamengo.



1 Related

The tournament was abandoned from 1992 to 2019, when he returned to the national calendar in 2020. Flamengo was champion first against Athletic-PR and then about the palm trees, this final decided on penalties.

The tournament does not yet have a set venue for 2022, but the CBF will soon announce the decision. Brasília, which received the last two finals, is the natural candidate. If the award is maintained, the champion will get BRL 5 million, while the runner-up will get BRL 2 million.