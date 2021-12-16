Air traffic controller action prevents tragedy in Congonhas

President of the Brazilian Forum for Civil Aviation Development emphasizes that what happened proves that flying in the country is very safe

Credit: JFDirio/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO/AE/Image Code: 199313 Parent company prevented two aircraft from being at a dangerous distance and even entering a collision course



One air traffic controller avoided that two aircraft could be at a dangerous distance and even on a collision course at the airport of Congonhas, one of the busiest in the country, in São Paulo. A Latam Airbus that was flying 3253 from Rio de Janeiro was preparing for landing when the pilot informed the control that the approach was not stabilized and would need to take off. Immediately, the tower controller ordered a Gol Boeing that was already running on the runway to abort the procedure. The commander of flight 1456, which was to go to Brasília, managed to brake the aircraft in time and remain on the ground. In the images from the security cameras, it is possible to observe an expressive volume of water rising on the runway due to the action of the reversers.

the president of the Brazilian Forum for Civil Aviation Development, Décio Corrêa, emphasizes that the quick response of everyone involved prevented anything worse from happening. “She immediately directs the goal to abort the takeoff, so that there is not a conflict between two aircraft in flight, one taking off and the other initiating a dash. It is not easy for the commander of Latam to make a decision like that, but this man had the courage to start a dash because he did not feel that he was in the ideal conditions to achieve a good little. Then, the Gol commander, who without thinking starts, as soon as he receives the instructions, the procedure to abort the take-off in complete safety, with complete tranquility”, he says.

For the specialist, the feeling after this episode is that the Brazilian air system is reliable and that in the country it is possible to fly calmly, because Brazil strictly follows all safety standards. “Brazil has one of the three systems of civil Aviation safest in the world, we always have it”, he says. Gol passengers had to wait for approximately two hours until permission to take off again, as the Boeing returned to the apron for a routine technical investigation, mandatory for this type of occurrence.

