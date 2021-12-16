Alberto Fernández proposes to move Argentina’s capital – News

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, rekindled the idea that Buenos Aires should no longer be the country’s capital, moving the post to another city, in order to reduce the strong inequalities in territorial development.

“Every day I think about whether the capital of Argentina should be in a different place than Buenos Aires, to give it all the potential that a capital city generates in any country,” said the president at an event in the city of Monteros, in the province northern Tucumán.

“Wouldn’t it be time for us to start accepting these challenges and thinking about how to do this as a society?”, added Fernández, during a cabinet meeting as part of the “Alternative Capitals” program, which he has carried out since the beginning of his term in office. executive meetings outside Buenos Aires.

This is not the first time the idea of ​​moving the capital from Buenos Aires to another city has arisen. In 2014, opposition deputy Alberto Asseff introduced a bill to transfer the seat of the Executive to Rio Cuarto, in the province of Córdoba, and the Parliament and General Audit of the Nation to the province of Santa Fé.

Months earlier, the then president of the Chamber of Deputies, the ruling Julián Domínguez — now minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries — proposed moving the capital to Santiago del Estero.

But, without a doubt, the most talked about initiative came in 1986, when then-President Raúl Alfonsín promoted a project to decentralize political and economic power that tried to move the capital to the city of Viedma (about 800 kilometers from Buenos Aires). initiative that ended up not moving forward.

“A fairer Argentina”

According to Alberto Fernández, for his government, “federalism” is not “a speech” but “a call for the integral development of Argentina”.

“And we also know that there are asymmetries. It is evident that in the center of the country there is the wealth of the countryside that allows us to export everything we export and produce everything we produce, but in the rest of the country there are other riches that we must give the necessary impetus to that each province and place becomes a strong part of Argentina, that is, federalism, to think of Argentina as a whole,” he noted.

The Peronist president stated that with his “Alternative Capitals” program he had already promoted the idea of ​​”leaving Buenos Aires, going and listening, going and seeing.”

“First, what we have to achieve is to put in every Argentine’s head that we can make Argentina a fairer, more balanced, more equitable, that we are not condemned to this inequality in which we live today, that we can invert the situation and that depends of us”, he stressed.