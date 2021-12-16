Alberto Valentim is waiting for the direction of Athletico, but reinforces his desire to continue: “For me, it would be 10 years” | athletico-pr

The coach Alberto Valentine stated that he wants to stay at Athletico for next season. The red-black commander has a contract until the end of the year and is waiting for a position from the board.

I want to continue. For me it would be 10 years, but I need to understand what the board wants — Alberto Valentim, at a press conference

The coach’s statement came after the runner-up in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday after losing again to the Atlético-MG, this time 2-1, at Arena da Baixada. In the first leg, the team from Paraná was thrashed 4-0 at Mineirão.

Valentim was hired at the beginning of October, in the position of António Oliveira – director Paulo autuori was acting as an interim. At the time, Hurricane was classified for the final of the Sudamericana and the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Under his command, Athletico beat Bragantino and won the double from Sula, in addition to eliminating Flamengo and reaching the final. Hurricane still ran the risk of relegation in the Brazilian Nationals and decreed the permanence of one round to the end. The red-black team ended Serie A in 14th place, with 47 points, four more than Z-4.

Positive balance for me. Duty fulfilled to win the Sudamericana and reach the group stage of the Libertadores — Alberto Valentim, at a press conference

Athletic statistics for the 2021 season

In 20 games, Valentim had six wins, five draws and nine defeats. The use was 48.3%.