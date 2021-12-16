Alckmin leaves the PSDB after more than 33 years in the party; ‘time of change’ says former governor | São Paulo

Former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) left the PSDB this Wednesday (15th) after more than 33 years in the party. He handed over the disaffiliation letter to the municipal directorate of the party he helped found.

On his Twitter account, Alckmin announced the farewell and the “new time”.

“It’s a new time! It’s time for change! In these more than 33 and a half years of experience at the PSDB, I’ve tried to give my best. A soldier always ready to fight the good fight with enthusiasm and loyalty. Now, it’s time to say goodbye . Time to chart a new path,” he said.

“I never forgot my father’s lesson. Respect for people, loyalty to principles and strength of character. Only with these values ​​is it possible to build a decent public life. I want to thank my fellow travelers. You were very important on this journey. Everyday was worth it. obstacle overcome, each moment lived, each achievement made. Soon, I will announce my next steps”, he added.

In recent days, a possible slate for the Presidency of the Republic of Alckmin has been discussed with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) .

In a private conversation with leaders of Força Sindical, Lula gave the green light for a mobilization of union members in defense of a ticket with him as presidential candidate and, as vice-governor, Geraldo Alckmin, who left the PSDB.

Asked by union members what he thought of this conversation with Alckmin, Lula was direct: “Keep encouraging”.

At the 9th Congress of Força Sindical, the PT member signaled that he would like to close the ticket with Alckmin for the 2022 dispute.

“He is a person that I respect a lot, I like a lot. I always had a great relationship, he was always a good governor. It’s a good name,” Lula said as one participant reported on Gerson Camarotti’s blog.

“The guy is good. Keep insisting to compose the plate. It was good for São Paulo as governor and it will be good vice for Brazil. Alckmin is an honest person”, Lula added according to another report.

2 of 2 The then governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, and the then mayor of São Paulo, João Doria, in 2017 — Photo: Nelson Antoine/Estadão Conteúdo The then governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, and the then mayor of São Paulo, João Doria, in 2017 — Photo: Nelson Antoine/Estadão Conteúdo

Alckmin registered on the application to vote in the PSDB elections to elect the party’s candidate eight days before the acronym elections. Alckmin’s vote had more weight than that of councilors and deputies in that vote.

As it was negotiating with other parties, Alckmin’s movement generated dissatisfaction among Doria’s campaign coordinators. “It reveals a great inconsistency on the part of the former governor”, says one of the supporters of the current São Paulo governor.

Alckmin was the “guarantor” of Doria’s entry into electoral disputes within the PSDB, when, in 2016, he guaranteed his dispute for the City of São Paulo. Doria won the dispute in the first round, an unprecedented fact. The possibility of reelection to the Executive Branch became the rule in the country in the late 1990s.