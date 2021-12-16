Alckmin leaves the PSDB and opens the way to be Lula’s deputy; see the letter – Policy

the former governor Geraldo Alckmin delivered his letter of disaffiliation to the municipal directory of the PSDB this Wednesday, the 15th (see below). He helped found the party and was one of its main cadres, after 33 years in the toucan nest. Alckmin thus takes another step towards defining his political future. Negotiations are on the way for him to be a vice candidate on the former president’s ticket Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to Planalto Palace, in the 2022 elections. state found that this possibility is considered practically certain by interlocutors on both sides.

The now ex-tucano, however, should only define a new party and, consequently, move forward in discussions about his role in the elections early next year. Plan A is even to assume the vice position on the PT ticket, affiliated to the PSB or by Solidarity. If the negotiations get stuck, however, he can dispute the Palácio dos Bandeirantes again, only for the PSD of the ex-minister Gilberto Kassab.

“It’s a new time! It’s time for change! In these more than 33 and a half years of trajectory at PSDB, I tried to give my best. A soldier always ready to fight the good fight with enthusiasm and loyalty. Now, it’s time to say goodbye. Time to chart a new path”, wrote Alckmin on his social media when announcing the decision to leave the subtitle. “It was worth every obstacle overcome, every moment lived, every achievement made. I will soon announce my next steps.”

A sign that talks between Lula and Alckmin have advanced should be given next Sunday, the 19th, when the two may appear together at a dinner organized by the group Prerogatives. The group of anti-lavajatista lawyers organized a popular get-together dinner at the Figueira Rubayat restaurant, in Sâo Paulo.

With a long political trajectory, Alckmin has been governor of the state four times, vice-governor, federal and state deputy, mayor of Pindamonhangaba and councilor. He was a candidate for the presidency twice: in 2006, when he was defeated in the second round by Lula, with whom he is now close, and in 2018, when he embittered fourth place and did not even make 5% of the votes.

Doria

Disagreements with the PSDB began after disagreements with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, who was his political godson. The relationship began to shake still in 2018, when the current governor started to defend the “BolsoDoria” at the expense of the vote in Alckmin. Increasingly lacking space in the party, he saw Doria’s latest moves as treason, especially after the toucan chose deputy governor Rodrigo Garcia (who migrated from the DEM to the PSDB) as his candidate for Palácio do Bandeirantes in 2022. This decision and Doria’s victory in the PSDB’s caucuses were the last straw for the former governor to leave behind the acronym he helped found.

In an interview with TV Tribuna de Santos, in August, he publicly admitted, for the first time, the interest in leaving the PSDB with the objective of disputing the government of the State, since the party already indicated to confirm Garcia, as representative toucan.

In an interview with radio station Gaúcha FM, in November, Lula praised and did not discard the hypothesis to have Alckmin in the vice of his presidential ticket.

Check out the full letter:

See the full message from the former governor: