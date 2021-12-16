Alckmin will be Lula’s deputy and Haddad will fight for a seat in the Senate – Politics

Lula greets Geraldo Alckmin in a 2006 photo: advanced negotiations (photo: Maurcio Lima/AFP) Blog do Vicente, by Correio Braziliense, brings an article signed by reporter Cristiane Norberto, who deals with the departure of former So Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin from the PSDB, this Wednesday (10/15), after 33 years in the party. The decision of the now former tucano would have been taken to consolidate his candidacy for vice president on the ticket of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, of the PT. Alckmin must join the PSB.

In the agreement closed in recent days, in addition to Alckmin as Lula’s deputy, former PT president and former education minister, Fernando Haddad, tends to compete for a seat in the Senate for So Paulo, and the former governor of So Paulo Mrcio Frana (PSB) to run for the government of São Paulo again. It was a demand from the PSB to support the Alckmin and Lula alliance. The agreement will be detailed gradually.

Through Twitter, Haddad denied that he is a candidate for the Senate and that any negotiations have been closed. “The information provided by @correiobraziliense that I am considering candidacy for the Senate is completely false. They didn’t even get in touch with me,” he said.

Congressmen guarantee that everything is moving towards the proposal closed with the PSB, since, although the PT is not very fond of concessions, the objective of this agreement is to take Lula back to power. The enemy to be beaten, say lawmakers, is President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Lula and Alckmin are willing to do that.

The alliance between the now ex-tucano and the PT is pleasing to other left and center-right parties. “I need to have a balance sheet,” says one congressman. The alliance between Lula and Alckmin also involves the creation of a federation of left-wing parties. “This indicates that the 26 states and the Federal District will be linked. This solves a lot”, he adds.