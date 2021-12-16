Alckmin’s departure from the PSDB had a personal visit to the directory and conversation with FHC

Former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin announced his departure from the PSDB, this Wednesday (15th), through his social networks. According to the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima, your departure from the acronym was more than expected.

Alckmin personally went to the PSDB session to which he is affiliated and delivered a letter informing him of his departure from the party, which takes place in the midst of a conflict with João Doria.

The governor of São Paulo was launched into politics through Alckmin, who felt abandoned in 2018. When Doria signaled his desire to be the toucan candidate for the presidency, Alckmin felt betrayed.

The former governor always quotes his father, who is a person he reveres, who influenced him greatly in politics. He links his father to loyalty, something he considers to have been lacking in the PSDB.

Contacts

According to the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima, after delivering her letter, Geraldo Alckmin called friends and also Bruno Araújo, president of the party.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

Araújo said that he has not formally received the letter, but that he received a phone call.

“I was grateful for the times, the decades of service to the party, and I was also grateful for the respectful relationship he always had with the PSDB. It was a very respectful conversation”, he told the CNN.

Alckmin also spoke with Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Tasso Jereissati, the senator who was noted for supporting him in more serious moments.